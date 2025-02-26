Best All-Around and Brunch: Ovo Frito Café delivers tasty brunch favorites

If you are craving delicious, homey brunch on a lovely morning, Ovo Frito Café is just the place for you.

Founded by Roberto Flores and Zinnia Iglesias in 2017, Ovo Frito — meaning “Fried Egg” in Portuguese — is a culmination of both of their experiences working in restaurants, including Iglesias’ 13 years as a manager.

Serving a variety of mouthwatering brunch options, this family-run, brightly-decorated brunch spot has something for everyone.

While everything on their menu is appetizing, their wildberry pancakes are particularly delectable. The dish includes three soft pancakes and a perfect ratio of fluffy whipped cream and juicy berries.

For customers looking for something on the savory side, be sure to check out their de esta sierra benedict, a Mexican-inspired eggs benedict dish with salsa and cotija cheese.

If you’re craving brunch, you can find one of the best at Ovo Frito.

