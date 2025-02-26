Subscribe
Best All-Around and Brunch: Ovo Frito Café delivers tasty brunch favorites

Photo courtesy of Janice Kim
Ovo Frito Café previously won The Daily’s Best Brunch award in 2022 and 2023.
Eunice Eunsoo Lee, Reporter
February 26, 2025

If you are craving delicious, homey brunch on a lovely morning, Ovo Frito Café is just the place for you. 

Founded by Roberto Flores and Zinnia Iglesias in 2017, Ovo Frito — meaning “Fried Egg” in Portuguese — is a culmination of both of their experiences working in restaurants, including Iglesias’ 13 years as a manager.

Serving a variety of mouthwatering brunch options, this family-run, brightly-decorated brunch spot has something for everyone.

While everything on their menu is appetizing, their wildberry pancakes are particularly delectable. The dish includes three soft pancakes and a perfect ratio of fluffy whipped cream and juicy berries. 

For customers looking for something on the savory side, be sure to check out their de esta sierra benedict, a Mexican-inspired eggs benedict dish with salsa and cotija cheese.

If you’re craving brunch, you can find one of the best at Ovo Frito.

