Each year, The Daily Northwestern creates a special edition highlighting local businesses and restaurants in Evanston. Best of Evanston 2025 features 22 businesses or organizations and remembers 12 businesses that closed this past year. I am proud to announce this year’s “bests” in our community.

During the past three weeks, The Daily’s editors and reporters have worked tirelessly with me to produce this edition dedicated to Evanston and all the hard work that local businesses put in to serve our city.

For this year’s edition, I also wanted to highlight businesses and organizations that do good within our community, so I added stories that highlight some amazing nonprofits to our coverage!

I hope that this year’s Best of Evanston shows our appreciation to all the wonderful businesses, restaurants, organizations and nonprofits that make our city truly special. I encourage all of our readers to go out into the community and support all these organizations and more.

Click here to view this year’s winners and other hidden gems.

Best,

Nineth Kanieski Koso, Best of Evanston Editor