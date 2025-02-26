Subscribe
Best Comfort Food: Soul & Smoke offers comfort food to soothe cravings

Maya Heyman/The Daily Northwestern
Soul & Smoke, a popular Evanston barbecue spot, offers delicious comfort food.
Maya Heyman, Reporter
February 26, 2025

Comfort food is one of life’s greatest pleasures, and Soul & Smoke has a variety of options that are perfect for your cravings. Whether you are looking for traditional soul food or delicious sandwiches, Soul & Smoke on Payne Street and Ashland Avenue has the thing for you.

Menu items include the classic barbecue fare — pulled pork sandwiches, smoked spare ribs and smoked prime brisket — as well as side dishes including mac and cheese, collard greens and cornbread muffins.

My personal favorite, the pulled pork sandwich, reminds me of one of my favorite soul food restaurants that I went to growing up in Florida. The order features two pulled pork sliders with barbecue sauce on a fluffy roll and comes with coleslaw and a choice of side.

Customers who are dining in have the option of ordering at the front, or from a QR code at the table. The restaurant also offers delivery and takeout. Currently, there are just a few picnic tables in its indoor space. However, a renovated restaurant featuring a larger dining area, bar and private event space is set to open in May.

With a relaxed ambience, Soul & Smoke is a great pick if you are looking for a place to go with friends, or a quick grab-and-go during these chilly winter months. 

