Best Takeout and Late-Night Spot: Evanston Chicken Shack fulfills your late-night takeout cravings

A 35-year Evanston staple, Chicken Shack serves some of the best hand-battered fried chicken in Evanston. Known for its fresh, made-to-order method, the small but mighty spot has grown a chicken-lover following.

Jerry Campos, manager of 25 years, said he’s observed the recent change in customer preferences. With a growing demand for sandwich options, the restaurant will add a new chicken sandwich menu option. Taking its meals to the next level, Chicken Shack will soon serve a crispy, crunchy and sauced chicken on a soft bun for its customers.

Thrillist, a travel publication, recognized Chicken Shack as one of the nation’s best fried chicken spots in 2015. Named Best Takeout and Best Late-Night Spot in Evanston, the award-winning restaurant continues to be a favorite for customers craving a hot and crispy, late-night takeout meal.

With its fast-paced takeout setup, many customers grab their fresh and ready meals to go.

A bag in hand, customers leave with cherished comfort food.

“That’s what makes us different: We cook it as you ordered it,” Campos said.

