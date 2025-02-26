Best Bar: Ward Eight provides Evanston with crafty and classy drinks

As a new 21-year-old, I’ve been searching Evanston for the perfect place to indulge in a crafty cocktail. Ward Eight happened to serve up just the right blend of classy drinks, delicious dishes and the perfect atmosphere to enjoy myself.

Voted the Best Bar in Evanston, Ward Eight is open Wednesday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to closing time on Howard Street.

Ward Eight opened in December 2012, and they have been providing the 8th Ward of Evanston with delectable drinks ever since.

If you’re looking for a clean and floral drink, try the Blackthorn: a perfectly concocted blend of London dry gin, plymouth sloe gin and sweet vermouth. If you’re looking for something with more zest, try the Rabbit Tale: a combination of mezcal, lime, demerara, allspice dram and angostura bitters.

From the kitchen, try the smoked brisket tacos or the pomme frites with truffle creme fraiche for a taste of their elevated small plates.

Ward Eight’s menu says they pride themselves on their pre-prohibition style cocktails, and they do not disappoint.

Whether you’re looking for a happy hour destination after work or a weekend outing for drinks and a bite to eat, Ward Eight is the perfect destination for your evening of delightful conversation and classy food and drink.

