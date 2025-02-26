Best Splurge: Campagnola dishes up Italian comfort food worth every penny

If you are looking for an intimate, cozy spot to enjoy a hearty bowl of pasta, look no further than Campagnola.

This adorable restaurant, located on Chicago Avenue, offers a wide variety of Italian favorites such as tagliatelle with mushrooms and cream, caesar salad and chocolate panna cotta. While Campagnola’s menu is a little bit pricey, it is definitely worth checking out the next time you want to treat yourself.

With a menu that changes seasonally, Campagnola uses the highest quality of ingredients, justifying the higher price. The restaurant also offers a family meal to carry out some of their favorite dishes for the next time you don’t feel like cooking, because nothing says “splurge” like grabbing a delicious to-go meal to enjoy at home.

Campagnola is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5:30-9 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 5:30-9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 5-8:30 p.m. Be sure to check it out the next time you are celebrating a special occasion or just want to enjoy a delicious feast.

