Best Budget Menu: 10Q Chicken fries chicken and saves cash

Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern
The chicken shop’s main sandwich still sells for less than 9 dollars.
Dov Weinstein Elul, Reporter
February 26, 2025

For the second year in a row, 10Q Chicken was voted the best budget menu in all of Evanston.

Since it opened in 2018, 10Q has been serving some of the best local fast food Evanston has to offer. The restaurant, located at 816 Church St., features a menu stocked with a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings, bowls and tenders, mostly priced below 20 bucks — appealing to the average college student’s budget.

Though inflation across the United States has increased by approximately 25% since the restaurant opened, the store still manages to sell their staple sandwich, the 10Q, for just $8.99. 

The restaurant blends common American food with a taste of East Asian flavoring, inspired by the owners’ times living across the region before moving to the Chicago area and opening their Evanston and Chicago Loop locations.

The restaurant also offers 12 tasty sauces ranging from togarashi aioli to spicy kangnam.

Beyond the menu, the restaurant has a cozy vibe and friendly kitchen staff that underscore the value of 10Q beyond just its cheap eats.

The restaurant is open seven days a week until 10 p.m., offering their menu steals into the late hours of the night for students looking to get a break from the dining halls without breaking the bank.

