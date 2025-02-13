Best of Evanston: YW Culinary receives $10,000 to continue supporting aspiring food service employees

Chef Paige Dyer, a culinary instructor at the YWCA Evanston/North Shore, is meticulous in teaching. She observes each student, wholly comprehends their strengths and presents future job recommendations.

“I try and give them an idea of what types of jobs — if I were to hire them — I would place them,” Dyer told The Daily.

Dyer’s exhaustive work is part of the YW Culinary program, a 12-week training schedule for aspiring food service employees. Trainees learn about food, culinary skills and other industry information. They also develop interview, communication and resume-building proficiency.

On Feb. 4, the program was announced as one of the Jacques Pépin Foundation’s Winter 2025 Grant winners.

The YWCA Evanston/North Shore, founded in 1931, aims to eliminate racism and empower women. They offer services and events, like the culinary course, to tackle these issues while serving over 8,000 people annually.

Workforce Development Manager Juan Fuentes and Dyer instruct learners on fundamental expertise, including knife skills, and help them obtain a ServSafe Food Handler License, which most food service roles require. These talents prepare trainees for a four-week YWCA kitchen internship before they seek permanent employment.

Dyer said she focuses on food safety, recipe creation and speed, which is vital for chefs. She said she helps double their cooking pace after practicing and considering details, such as their footsteps, which she emphasizes.

The instructor added that she operates on the assumption that the learners have no previous expertise despite their varying levels of knowledge, wanting each student to be on an “even playing field.”

“I try to give them as many skills as possible to get them in the door, and then they will learn a lot more while on the job,” Dyer said.

Dyer said many people join the program because they want work. Once they find a role, she added that it is simple to switch concentrations should they not enjoy their job.

She also noted culinary education is noteworthy due to rising food costs and people’s infinite need for meals. Because of this, she said the curriculum focuses on crafting high-quality feasts with low budgets.

“The cost of many foods is going up extremely, so people have had to be more creative about what their budget is to eat,” Dyer said.

Kristin Drake, the economic advancement program director at the YWCA Evanston/North Shore, said the $10,000 JPF funding allows it to pay for transportation costs and provide stipends for its students. It also included JPF-branded aprons.

Drake said trainees receive a payment upon completing each phase of the program and a stipend when they show proof of employment.

“We try to take a holistic approach to our program and meet individual needs, but also meet needs that we know will automatically remove barriers to accessing and completing the program, as well as employment,” Drake said.

JPF was founded in 2016, looking to use culinary education to strengthen bonds. It has given over $1.6 to non-profit, community-based culinary arts workshops to lower employment barriers. The foundation believes culinary skills can improve self-confidence, health and career opportunities.

JPF Executive Director Rollie Wesen said cooking from scratch and eating at the table are meaningful experiences that help people build confidence. He said the YWCA Evanston/North Shore has achieved noteworthy outcomes with its culinary initiative, including wraparound skills and certifications.

“They are doing a lot of things,” Wesen said. “We are impressed with their work and want to support them.”

After starting in 2019, the course was relaunched in 2022 to include a partnership with the YWCA’s Mary Lou’s Place domestic violence shelter. Since the students are on-site five days a week to prepare meals, Drake felt they had to provide more support.

Drake said the YWCA Evanston/North Shore is pleased with the culinary program’s outcomes but plans to expand it “down the line.” She added that students expressed entrepreneurial desires and eventually wanted to support those goals.

“This program is used to increase accessibility to opportunities and to remove that barrier into access for the food service industry,” Drake said.

Email: [email protected]

X: @kamran_nia

Related Stories:

— YWCA Evanston/North Shore resumes programming following discovery of Legionella in water

— YWCA Evanston/North Shore talks solidarity, white supremacy at annual ‘Unite Against Racism’ campaign

— YWCA Evanston/North Shore kicks off 30th annual swim marathon