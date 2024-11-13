Everything Evanston: A deep dive into the city’s fast-food scene

In this week’s edition of Everything Evanston, The Daily explores the evolving fast-food scene in downtown Evanston, including Taco Bell’s return and concerns about health impacts.

JACOB HARE: In a college town, it’s common to see students congregate late at night at a local fast-food joint after going out. But in downtown Evanston, there’s been a lack of options over the past couple of years. Now, though, fast-food appears to be making a comeback.

From The Daily Northwestern, I’m Jacob Hare. This is Everything Evanston. Today, we’ll be diving into the city’s fast-food scene.

NICOLE RADCHENKO: Since I started at Northwestern in fall 2022, I’ve noticed the fast-food options in downtown Evanston are kinda lacking. If I’m craving something like McDonald’s or Popeyes, the closest spot is almost an hour’s walk from campus. I mean, yeah, we’ve got places like Jimmy John’s and Potbelly nearby, but honestly, the choices are pretty slim for a college town.

JACOB HARE: That was Weinberg junior Nicole Radchenko. She noted that before she started college, there were a few downtown fast-food spots Northwestern students considered staples.

NICOLE RADCHENKO: A friend with older siblings here told me that downtown used to have much better spots—Burger King, Taco Bell—places that were great for late-night hangouts with friends or even just going out after a late exam to grab some comfort food. So I’m really glad to see some of these places finally making a comeback at Northwestern. I hope they add more in the future.

JACOB HARE: The 24-hour Burger King, once located at 1740 Orrington Ave., closed in 2020, but Taco Bell is finally making its long-awaited return to Evanston after shutting its doors in 2018. The new location at 1737 Sherman Ave. will operate in a cantina format, offering a variety of alcoholic beverages alongside its classic menu.

While Taco Bell’s return to downtown Evanston may pose a competitive risk for its few fast-food counterparts, Jimmy John’s manager Emily Garcia isn’t concerned, even though Jimmy John’s and the upcoming Taco Bell are on the same street. She understands college students will always need a late-night snack with their hectic schedules.

EMILY GARCIA: I don’t think it’s gonna interfere at all. A lot of the students, I think, want to eat later on in the day.

JACOB HARE: Fast-food offers convenience, especially for Northwestern students looking for a quick bite late at night, but some members of the Evanston community worry about the risks associated with opening more fast-food joints. Deep Purpl Acai Bowls employee Thai De Souza said that while fast-food may provide an affordable option, its nutritional impact could be worrisome in a college town.

THAI DE SOUZA: It’s good in the sense of them having a source of food, but it’s not good because it’s fast food. It’s cheap, which is good for their pocket, but it’s not good for their health; it’s not good nutrition. Especially now that a lot of food industries—like places that sell food, fast food specifically—are having recalls. Like, especially now, I don’t think it’s a good mix, especially for the students, you know.

JACOB HARE: Last month, fast-food health concerns escalated after an E. coli outbreak at McDonald’s was linked to slivered onions, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified as the probable source. By Oct. 30, 90 cases of the E. coli O157 strain had been reported across 13 states, with 27 individuals hospitalized. In response to this incident, major chains like Kentucky Fried Chicken, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut issued onion recalls as a precaution to avoid further spread of the contamination.

People like Radchenko are proactively checking the health and safety conditions surrounding local fast-food restaurants, especially as they gear up to explore Evanston’s ever-expanding fast-food scene.

NICOLE RADCHENKO: You know, I get the health risks with fast food—I’ve been keeping up with everything, especially the recent E. coli situation at McDonald’s. But, I think staying on top of the news and making sure there aren’t any major health risks around is the most important thing. That way, I can still enjoy some late-night meals with my friends.

JACOB HARE: From The Daily Northwestern, I’m Jacob Hare. Thanks for listening to another episode of Everything Evanston.

