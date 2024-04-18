Illinois Department of Public Health reports 64 measles cases this year

The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 64 measles cases in the state this year. Last year, the state saw five cases of measles, and the last case before 2023 was in 2019.

The first case this year was reported in early March. Many of the initial cases were linked to a Chicago migrant shelter, and two cases were in suburban Cook County.

The most recent case was reported in Cicero, according to a Monday news release by the Cook County Department of Public Health.

The release confirmed that the individual was an unvaccinated adult. It also said that people at Super Mercado Torres, a Cicero supermarket, could have been exposed to the virus between April 6 and April 10.

“We are working to identify any additional places where measles exposure may have occurred through our ongoing epidemiological investigation,” CCDPH Chief Operating Officer Dr. LaMar Hasbrouck said in the release.

CCDPH encouraged residents to stay up-to-date on all vaccinations, including measles.

Email: [email protected]

X: @hannahe_webster

Related Stories:

— Community Health Corps expands local access to health information

— Evanston investigating norovirus outbreak linked to Big Wig Tacos student deal

— Northwestern awarded $1.7 million CDC grant for disease outbreak response network