Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Reel Thoughts: ‘Fallout’ goes out with a bang
April 18, 2024
The Magnetic Fields celebrate 25th anniversary of ‘69 Love Songs’ with four-day stay at Thalia Hall
April 18, 2024
Parts of demolished Ryan Field find new homes through memorabilia sales
April 18, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1826 Views
Activist groups seek to show admitted students ‘real’ NU with protests across campus for divestment, support for Palestinians
Beatrice Villaflor and Jerry Wu April 15, 2024
2
810 Views
Lacrosse: Kelly Amonte Hiller guides Northwestern into new era through recruiting
Jake Epstein, Print Managing Editor • April 16, 2024
3
383 Views
‘If you remove queer Palestinians, there is no movement’: Yaffa discusses Palestinian, queer liberation
Kaavya Butaney, Senior Staffer • April 15, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Illinois Department of Public Health reports 64 measles cases this year

An+injection+surrounded+by+two+injection+vials.
Daily file illustration by Hank Yang
As of mid-April, 64 cases of measles have been reported in Illinois, including two in suburban Cook County.
Hannah Webster, Assistant City Editor
April 18, 2024

The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 64 measles cases in the state this year. Last year, the state saw five cases of measles, and the last case before 2023 was in 2019. 

The first case this year was reported in early March. Many of the initial cases were linked to a Chicago migrant shelter, and two cases were in suburban Cook County. 

The most recent case was reported in Cicero, according to a Monday news release by the Cook County Department of Public Health.

The release confirmed that the individual was an unvaccinated adult. It also said that people at Super Mercado Torres, a Cicero supermarket, could have been exposed to the virus between April 6 and April 10. 

“We are working to identify any additional places where measles exposure may have occurred through our ongoing epidemiological investigation,” CCDPH Chief Operating Officer Dr. LaMar Hasbrouck said in the release. 

CCDPH encouraged residents to stay up-to-date on all vaccinations, including measles. 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @hannahe_webster

Related Stories: 

Community Health Corps expands local access to health information

Evanston investigating norovirus outbreak linked to Big Wig Tacos student deal

Northwestern awarded $1.7 million CDC grant for disease outbreak response network
More to Discover
More in City
A person in a suit walks while carrying a binder.
Parties duel as first decision looms in Ryan Field zoning case against Evanston
A train is pulled into a train station.
State senate passes bill requiring annual safety reports from state transportation agencies
An earth surrounded by hearts and leaves.
Evanston organizations to host Earth Day celebrations
Three people talk to each other.
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 community members meet new superintendent
Students and volunteers pick out prom dresses.
The Woman’s Club of Evanston dresses local students up at 17th annual Dreams Delivered Prom Boutique
Two beach chairs are set up in the sand in front of a sailboat in the ocean.
Evanston adopts boat rack limits to promote equitable beach access
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in