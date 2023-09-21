Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
70° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
7th Ward residents discuss Ryan Field rebuild with Ald. Revelle at forum
September 22, 2023
Northwestern Night at the Art Institute draws record number of attendees
September 21, 2023
Dayna Patterson chosen as NU’s first HHMI Hanna H. Gray Fellow
September 21, 2023
Trending Stories
1
4334 Views
Northwestern reclaims No. 9 spot in U.S. News college rankings
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 19, 2023
2
1008 Views
Bob Pottinger, beloved co-owner of Al’s Deli, passes away on Saturday
Olivia Mofus, Assistant City Editor • September 19, 2023
3
790 Views
Northwestern commits to funding Dillo Day and Blowout, frees up funds for student orgs
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 21, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Northwestern awarded $1.7 million CDC grant for disease outbreak response network

A+gray+building+behind+a+sign+that+reads+%E2%80%9CNorthwestern+Technological+Institute.%E2%80%9D
Daily file photo by Ava Mandoli
McCormick Prof. David Morton will participate in the efforts to prepare for public health emergencies.
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor
September 21, 2023

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded Northwestern $1.7 million in funding as part of a multi-institutional disease outbreak response, NU announced Tuesday.

Northwestern will join as one of 13 funded institutions within a $27.5 million network. The effort, led by the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Massachusetts Amherst, will aim to establish a network to support decision-makers during public health emergencies, according to a Tuesday news release.

“Each of the grantees will help us move the nation forward in our efforts to better prepare and respond to infectious disease outbreaks that threaten our families and our communities,” Dylan George, director of the Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics, said in the release.

According to the release, the network will prioritize three goals over the next five years: developing new approaches to outbreak response, piloting promising ones and scaling successful pilot projects to be used in various places.

McCormick Prof. David Morton will work on optimizing mitigation strategies and developing adaptive warning systems, according to the release. Morton is a member of the UT COVID-19 Modeling Consortium and an external project leader of the UT Center for Pandemic Decision Science.

“By using — and collaboratively advancing — our computer models during routine operations, public health officials and emergency responders will be better equipped to employ these technologies during future crises from infectious disease outbreaks,” Morton said.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacob_wendler

Related Stories: 

McCormick and Feinberg Prof. Eric Perreault to serve as vice president for research

Northwestern and University of Toronto to launch new decarbonization alliance

Northwestern and UChicago launch new life sciences and math institute
More to Discover
More in Campus
A crowd of people dancing in front of a brightly lit stage.
Northwestern commits to funding Dillo Day and Blowout, frees up funds for student orgs
Ramesh was the founding director of the Department of Energy SunShot Initiative.
Ramamoorthy Ramesh talks energy efficiency at 10th Annual Achenbach Lecture
Shake Smart is already serving up smoothies students are excited about.
Shake Smart receives “berry” good reviews from students for smoothies, acai bowls
Dark-colored arch with fall foliage in the background.
Northwestern reclaims No. 9 spot in U.S. News college rankings
Reprise Roasters opened its newest location in Cafe Bergson Tuesday.
Reprise Roasters opens in Main Library’s Cafe Bergson
The two universities will launch their new alliance at a two-day lecture series in October.
Northwestern and University of Toronto to launch new decarbonization alliance
More in Faculty
A tan building stands with the words “Ford Motor Company Engineering Design Center” mounted on it in silver letters.
McCormick and Feinberg Prof. Eric Perreault to serve as vice president for research
Scott Hall. The Faculty Senate passed resolutions to help ensure the safety of student athletes in 2021, but six faculty members say University leaders “did not deliver.”
Faculty call for systemic change within athletics department
A man stands in front of a bookshelf.
Northwestern professor Mercouri Kanatzidis awarded Royal Society of Chemistry Prize
A tan building stands with the words “Ford Motor Company Engineering Design Center” mounted on it in silver letters.
Christopher Schuh named McCormick School of Engineering Dean
A glass building against a blue cloudless sky.
Jonathan Bailey Holland named Bienen School of Music Dean
A glass building against a blue cloudless sky.
Bienen Associate Dean René Machado to retire
More in Latest Stories
A red brick building with the words “Evanston Public Library 1703 Orrington” on the side.
After recent security threats, local libraries emphasize safety, intellectual freedom
An illustration of a group of people surrounded by a lightbulb and bills against a green background.
The Daily Explains: Here’s how to vote on participatory budgeting in Evanston
Former Northwestern guard Chase Audige dribbles the ball. After playing for the Miami Heat in the 2023 Summer League, Audige signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Washington Wizards.
Men’s Basketball: Former Northwestern guard Chase Audige inks Exhibit 10 contract with Washington Wizards
A pair of hands forms a circle around a small picture of a row of houses. Green leaves and a green background surround the picture.
Evanston residents express concerns over electrical energy alternatives at town hall
Students run across Ryan Field during Wildcat Dash.
Football: ‘I don’t know what to expect’ — NUFB gives thoughts on Ryan Field atmosphere before first true home game
Northwestern’s team huddles together during a pause against Rutgers. The Wildcats host Minnesota under the lights at Ryan Field on Saturday night in NU’s Big Ten home opener.
Football: Watch to Watch For: Northwestern prepares for prime time Big Ten home opener against Minnesota
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in