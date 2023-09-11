McCormick and Feinberg Prof. Eric Perreault to serve as vice president for research

McCormick and Feinberg Prof. Eric Perreault will serve as Northwestern’s next vice president for research starting Sept. 15, President Michael Schill and Provost Kathleen Hagerty announced Monday. McCormick Prof. Milan Mrksich, who has held the role since 2019, announced his plans to step down in June.

Perreault joined NU’s faculty in 2002 and has served as chair of biomedical engineering and associate dean for research administration and oversight at the McCormick School of Engineering. He currently teaches biomedical engineering in McCormick and physical medicine and rehabilitation in the Feinberg School of Medicine.

According to a Monday news release, McCormick saw a 30% increase in research funding to McCormick during Perreault’s time as associate dean.

The announcement comes just four days after the Office for Research — which Perreault will lead — announced that it exceeded $1 billion in annual research funding for the first time in fiscal year 2023.

“Eric Perreault has demonstrated incredible skill in identifying opportunities for multi-disciplinary collaboration and innovation, critical components of the University priorities that propel Northwestern forward,” Schill said in a Monday news release. “We look forward to his leadership at the university level as we build on more than a century of groundbreaking discoveries.”

Perreault said in the release he intends to prioritize interdisciplinary collaboration, diversity of perspectives and tackling complex global problems during his tenure.



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacob_wendler

Related Stories:

— Milan Mrksich to step down as vice president for research

— Northwestern exceeds $1 billion in 2023 research funding

— Christopher Schuh named McCormick School of Engineering Dean