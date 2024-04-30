Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
LIVE: 'NORTHWESTERN LIBERATION ZONE' ORGANIZERS AGREE TO END ENCAMPMENT
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
LIVE: ENCAMPMENT ORGANIZERS REACH AGREEMENT WITH ADMIN
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Madison Beer commands spotlight at Riviera Theatre
April 30, 2024
University President Michael Schill addresses agreement with NU Divestment Coalition in message to NU community
April 30, 2024
Northwestern Women’s Tennis ‘serves’ community through annual shoe drive
April 30, 2024
Trending Stories
1
13000 Views
Live: Pro-Palestine encampment on Deering Meadow to come down after agreement
The Daily Northwestern staff, updated 9:23 p.m. 4/29/24 • April 25, 2024
2
12903 Views
BREAKING: Administrators, student demonstrators reach agreement to end encampment on Deering Meadow
Jacob Wendler and Avani KalraApril 29, 2024
3
2375 Views
NU-AAUP condemns University President Michael Schill’s response to Deering Meadow encampment
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • April 27, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Madison Beer commands spotlight at Riviera Theatre

Madison+Beer+gave+a+powerful+performance+Friday+night+at+the+Riviera+Theatre.+
Illustration by Ziye Wang
Madison Beer gave a powerful performance Friday night at the Riviera Theatre.
Madeline King, Development and Recruitment Editor
April 30, 2024

Pop singer Madison Beer had audience members screaming with excitement during her concert Friday at the Riviera Theatre.

Openers Ellise and Charlotte Lawrence kicked off Beer’s “The Spinnin Tour” with high energy. While the lyricism of Ellise’s songs was somewhat repetitive, the singer made up for it with a lively stage presence, running back and forth as she performed. Lawrence’s set allowed her to show off impressive vocals as she switched smoothly between registers. Although both singers experienced technical difficulties, their presence kept listeners engaged.

Shrieks loud enough to make your ears ring filled the auditorium as the five-minute countdown clock for Beer’s set was projected onto the back wall of the stage.

The screaming rarely ceased throughout the night. It was obvious that the audience was full of die-hard fans: many knew the words to every song on Beer’s setlist.

Beer’s performance included a song for everyone; listeners could cry to somber songs like “Ryder,” scream about failed relationships to “Selfish” or feel empowered through more provocative songs like “Make You Mine.” Whatever emotion audience members wanted to feel through Beer’s music, she delivered an opportunity to do so.

The order of songs in Beer’s set was cleverly crafted. Just when some audience members on the balcony seemed to grow restless with the slow songs, Beer pulled out some of her biggest pop hits to revive the crowd and get them on their feet again.

Beer knows how to carry herself on stage, playing to the last row of the balcony. Even without backup dancers, she elicited howls from the crowd as she danced on her own. Whether walking down the staircase lined with LED lights or lying down onstage, Beer kept all eyes on her.

Beer engaged fans with ease, throwing flowers into the crowd and complimenting the dresses of a group of audience members in between songs.

Most notable about Beer’s performance were her impressive vocal runs. She executed them flawlessly and with ease, switching between registers with no apparent break. They left me wishing for more songs with less production to further highlight the beauty of this difficult technique.

The use of projections created a visually appealing concert experience. During some songs, like “Make You Mine,” clips of Beer’s music videos played behind the stage, while other tunes featured gorgeous graphics of a house overgrown with vegetation and clocks floating across the screen. Live footage of concert-goers and Beer singing directly into a camera was also displayed on the screen.

While singing her most popular songs, “Good in Goodbye” and “Home to Another One,” she appeared to truly be enjoying herself on stage, which was a joy to watch.

Beer closed her performance in a Chicago Cubs jersey monogrammed with her name on the back as she sang the passionate “King of Everything.” White confetti exploded into the air at the song’s end — a powerful end to a powerful and dynamic performance.

Email: [email protected]
X: @madelineking_18

Related Stories:
Maggie Rogers’ ‘Box Office Week’ draws long lines, community
Smino rocks at A&O Ball, calls NU “beautiful”
Jonah Kagen’s Beat Kitchen ‘flu game’ shows off masterful musician, charismatic performer
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
A person wearing an orange shirt with a flame design and holding a microphone points at the crowd.
Smino rocks at A&O Ball, calls NU “beautiful”
Over 200 students from the NUSO, Bienen Contemporary/Early Vocal Ensemble, University Chorale, University Singers and Northwestern Camerata played in a combined concert Saturday evening.
NUSO and NU Choral Program perform two major works at combined concert
Pianist Sergei Babayan opened the 51st and final season of Evanston’s storied Bach Week with an eclectic recital featuring composers ranging from J. S. Bach to Arvo Pärt.
From the wings: Sergei Babayan opens final season of Bach Week with eclectic recital
Creed Bellamy’s love for hiking and backpacking inspired the mantra for the four-track EP: nature and rumination.
Creed Bellamy’s newly-released EP “way out there” draws from the beauty of nature and rumination
Aligned with the “camp” theme, Dillo Day merchandise includes bucket hats, water bottles and stickers as well as graphic T-shirts and hoodies.
Mayfest Productions releases ‘Camp Dillo’ merchandise on new online store
Alex Garland’s fourth feature film “Civil War” was released on April 12.
Reel Thoughts: A24’s ‘Civil War’ packs visceral highs, perplexing lows
More in Latest Stories
Michael Schill.
University President Michael Schill addresses agreement with NU Divestment Coalition in message to NU community
The team has already hosted three pickups to collect donated shoes and expected to do one more as the drive wraps up.
Northwestern Women’s Tennis ‘serves’ community through annual shoe drive
An injection, medicine bottle, mask, gloves and hand sanitizer on a backdrop of viruses.
Statewide respiratory virus, COVID-19 levels drop, CDC data shows
Three people sit in chairs on a stage holding microphones and talking to each other.
Panelists talk legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in ‘The Civil Rights Act at 60’
Demonstrators began taking tents down on Deering Meadow at about 3 p.m. Monday after organizers reached an agreement with administrators.
Captured: Demonstrators take down encampment on Deering Meadow
Clare Kelly wears glasses and speaks.
City Council supports Noyes Center renovations, yet timeline remains uncertain
More in Music
Last year’s Dillo Day featured rapper Offset as headliner.
Swae Lee to headline Dillo Day, Mayfest announces
Taylor Swift released her first double album on Friday, but the extended track list suffers from redundancy.
Liner Notes: Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is ‘happy, free, confused and lonely’ at the same time
A person lifts their hands off a piano keyboard.
Avdeeva, Sokhiev, CSO evoke winter memories with Chopin, Tchaikovsky
Coachella delivered captivating performances from both big-name celebrities and rising stars for two weekends in April.
Coachella 2024 sees big-name stars triumph and new talent emerge
Maggie Rogers, wearing a leather jacket and a yellow shirt, smiles in front of a microphone.
Maggie Rogers’ ‘Box Office Week’ draws long lines, community
Smino, headlining A&O’s Ball event Friday, is visiting NU for the third time. The rapper performed at Dillo Day in 2016 and opened for Carly Rae Jepsen at the A&O’s Blowout event in 2018 (pictured here).
Smino to return to NU, headline A&O Ball Friday
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in