Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
State house passes bill to form new agency for all early childhood programs
May 14, 2024
Q&A: NU alum Hamid Dehghani talks immigrant experience, new play ‘English’
May 14, 2024
Students to dress in camp-centric fashion for Dillo Day, center creative expression
May 14, 2024
Trending Stories
1
753 Views
House Committee on Education and the Workforce opens antisemitism investigation into NU
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • May 10, 2024
2
548 Views
City orders tenants to vacate from 2018 Wesley Ave., boards up building entrances
William Tong, City Editor • May 10, 2024
3
542 Views
City offers one-week grace period for Wesley Avenue tenants to move out
William Tong, City Editor • May 13, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Q&A: Mayfest co-chairs reflect on year of preparation, look toward Dillo Day

Kahn+and+Daneshmand+spend+the+year+leading+Mayfest+Productions%E2%80%99+10+committees%2C+preparing+for+Dillo+Day+and+acting+as+liaisons+between+the+organization+and+NU+administration.
Photo Courtesy of Alexandra Kahn
Kahn and Daneshmand spend the year leading Mayfest Productions’ 10 committees, preparing for Dillo Day and acting as liaisons between the organization and NU administration.
Mary Randolph, Arts and Entertainment Editor
May 14, 2024

Mayfest Productions has been putting together Dillo Day, the largest student-run music festival in the country, for over 50 years. After a year of preparation, the planning for Dillo 52 is in its final stretch as Saturday’s festival nears. The Daily sat down with Mayfest’s co-chairs, first-year engineering design innovation graduate student Darya Daneshmand and Weinberg junior Alexandra Kahn, to hear more about the group’s processes and goals.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for brevity and clarity.

The Daily: Walk me through Mayfest’s process over the course of the year leading up to Dillo Day.

Daneshmand: In the summer, we do onboarding, exec recruitment and goal setting for the year. Fall Quarter is fairly slow, but one big thing that does happen is recruitment, and that went really well this year. Committees just get prepped, and their new members get acclimated. They go into Winter Quarter, and things really just hit the ground at that point.

Across our 10 committees, they all start working on all kinds of projects to get us all set up for Dillo. And then spring is just absolute organized chaos, especially in these last few weeks. Our job is really just to support the committees as best we can and make sure that our goals are in the right places so that we can continue to make this experience better for the student body.

Kahn: For the booking process, we do start looking at stuff over the summer. The beginning of spring is when we end up being done. We always try to aim for earlier, but it’s a lot of trial and error. Sometimes you send for people, and because of scheduling conflicts, it doesn’t work out. So usually we have a bunch of mock lineups that we do. It’s a big puzzle that we put together, and we’re taking from different areas until we find the right pieces that fall into place.

The Daily: What were some of your goals for Dillo Day 2024?

Daneshmand: We wanted to make sure that this year there were more ways of getting out really essential information, such as wristbands and trying to get people to come early and know more about what is to be expected on the day of so that everyone’s prepared to have a really safe, positive experience.

We also wanted to continue to expand our Student Intervention Service team which is within our operations team and started last year to really focus on safety and overseeing everything going on on the Lakefill. They get trained in things like de-escalation, and it was a really positive experience, and we got a lot of great feedback on it.

Internally, we just wanted to make the craziness in the spring easier and smoother for people, and that just comes down to being organized about how things are getting done.

Kahn: Another big goal going into the year was something that has been talked about for a really long time: implementing metal detection, which is kind of industry standard in music festivals across the country. And so all year we’ve been really working to implement that, and we’re really excited that we’re going to have wand-ing at the entrance this year. It’s going to be a new experience for everyone, so we’re really trying to make sure that people know what’s going to happen and know what to expect.

The Daily: What else is new to the festival this year?

Daneshmand: We ran our own merch this year, and that was something really exciting. That money that we make off of that merch can actually come back into supporting Dillo and making the experience better for people.

Kahn: The other thing is this year, we’re actually going to have a big entranceway to the festival, which we were able to collaborate with a couple sponsors for. It’s going to feel like you’re really going into a real live music festival, and it’s going to have photo ops on it and stuff. We have some really great sponsors this year, like NYX, the makeup brand. We love to work with local Evanston businesses, and that’s always a priority for us, but we also want to have those high-level brands present to have that good mix.

The Daily: What advice would you give to students for the festival this year?

Kahn: It’s a marathon, not a sprint. I think it’s important that people have fun, but also make sure that you are in a state where you can still experience the festival.

Also, go to sets where you don’t know who the artists are. I’ve had a lot of people I’ve talked to from past Dillos where they actually find one of their new favorite artists from people that we bring to Dillo. We’ve been on the forefront of getting artists right before they blow up. The EDM sets are usually in the beginning of the day, but they’re honestly some of the most fun because it’s basically like being in a club but on the Lakefill.

Daneshmand: People should go see a set on second stage. (For Members Only) really killed it on the lineup this year. It’s so worth getting to actually see artists at both stages. It’s how you get the best experience at Dillo.

The Daily: What are your hopes for future Dillo Days?

Daneshmand: We’re really trying to figure out a way to make it easier for the booking committee to book artists even earlier because we know how much pressure it would take off of them.

Kahn: Every year, we want to level up the festival and get it closer and closer to Lollapalooza. It’s also my dream to have a female headliner. That’s something I would love to see.

Email: [email protected]
X: @marywrandolph

Related Stories:
LF System announced as mainstage performer at Dillo Day 2024
Smino rocks at A&O Ball, calls NU “beautiful”
Swae Lee to headline Dillo Day 2024

More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
The eighth annual Refresh spring show took place Saturday evening. There was an 8-ball on the screen that would reply to on-screen questions which acted as transitions. The first set asked, “Is it fate?” to which the 8-ball on the screen replied, “Signs point to yes.”
The fates align for Refresh’s eighth annual spring show
A person dips another person in a contemporary dance.
Lovers & Madmen’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ celebrates spring on the Lakefill
NU freshmen presented their version of “Carrie: The Musical.”
The Freshman Musical’s ‘Carrie’ reels in sold-out crowd
Zack Fox and Mekki Leeper answer students’ questions at A&O Spring speaker event.
Comedic creatives Zack Fox, Mekki Leeper bring laughs to A&O event
A person conducts an orchestra in a church hall filled with audience members.
‘Soli Deo Gloria’: Evanston’s Bach Week Festival signs off with Bach’s ‘Mass in B minor’
Knuckles and Sonic stand next to each other as logos of their heads sit above them
Reel Thoughts: ‘Knuckles’ comes out swinging
More in Latest Stories
A person speaks at a podium with a slideshow projected on a wall behind him.
City Council discusses budget priorities, introduces bonds for capital improvements
People sitting at a table with a projector behind them with a slideshow playing.
D202 board hears sustainability policy update, student fees adjustment proposal
NU Hillel President Sari Eisen introduced the speakers of the ceremony.
NU Hillel honors Israeli fallen soldiers, victims of terrorism at Yom HaZikaron ceremony
Six people from Oakton College and Endeavor Health stand together.
Oakton College brings new opportunities for healthcare education to Evanston Hospital
The website is set to launch in the fall.
Campus startup Linked Up aims to play cupid for class crushes
University President Michael Schill said “Northwestern’s commitment to freedom of expression does not include vandalism.”
President Schill addresses vandalism on Deering Meadow
More in Music
Rashid founded Studio 5 with his wife, Béa Rashid.
‘Evening of Stories and Songs’ — Evanston’s Steve Rashid takes on his own Studio5
Young girl wearing a bow sits to the left of Sia costumed in a fluffy pink wardrobe on a pink background.
Sia aims to return and reboot image with ‘Reasonable Woman’
Although “Radical Optimism” succeeds in sounding groovy and worthy of a dance floor, the album lacks cohesion and depth.
Liner Notes: ‘Radical Optimism’ falls short of Dua Lipa’s past work
Laufey sings into a microphone in her right hand while raising her left hand in the air.
Laufey enchants Chicago on aptly named ‘The Goddess Tour’
LF System remains prominent in the EDM universe and will be an act not to miss at this year’s Dillo Day, Mayfest said in a news release.
LF System announced as mainstage performer at Dillo Day 2024
Madison Beer gave a powerful performance Friday night at the Riviera Theatre.
Madison Beer commands spotlight at Riviera Theatre
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in