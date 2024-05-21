Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
UNITY brings cyclical couture to Chicago with charity fashion show
May 21, 2024
Captured: Dillo Day on the FMO Stage
May 21, 2024
Liner Notes: Billie Eilish is a tortured popstar in ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’
May 21, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2847 Views
Dillo Day preview: What to know about ‘Camp Dillo’ lineup featuring Swae Lee
Jillian Moore, Assistant Arts and Entertainment Editor • May 16, 2024
2
2356 Views
NU officials address community concerns about Dillo Day, Ryan Field
Hannah Webster, Assistant City Editor • May 16, 2024
3
2294 Views
In Focus: As Northwestern considers another decade in Qatar, some NU-Q students say campus falls short of promises
Saul Pink and Samantha Powers May 20, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Liner Notes: Billie Eilish is a tortured popstar in ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’

Billie+Eilish+released+her+third+album%2C+%E2%80%9CHit+Me+Hard+and+Soft%2C%E2%80%9D+on+Friday.
Illustration by Nineth Kanieski Koso
Billie Eilish released her third album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” on Friday.
Misha Oberoi, Assistant City Editor
May 21, 2024

In “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” Billie Eilish is a 22-year-old tortured popstar forced to endure heartbreak in the public eye. The 10-track album, released on Friday, is Eilish’s third and most experimental so far, with several beat switches and the loudest vocals she’s ever recorded.

If Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS” is for spiraling pop-punk teenage girls enraged by the tragedies of girlhood, Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard and Soft” is for the ones quietly grasping its horrors, losing themselves bit by bit to its twisted schemes.

In other words, the sounds are haunting, sultry and messy at times; But, as always, Eilish doesn’t shy away from redefining pop music.

In tracks like “Birds of a Feather” and “The Greatest,” Eilish sings about endless devotion to a nonchalant partner. In “Skinny” and “Chihiro,” she grapples with body image insecurities and the cages of celebrity.

The opening track, “Skinny,” is a gentle introduction to the album, with mellow guitar sounds in the background that are reminiscent of her Oscar-winning Barbie ballad, “What Was I Made For?” It’s the only song that feels like old Eilish, one I find myself missing throughout the album.

The lyrics are a raw glimpse into the struggles of stardom: Eilish softly sings, “When I step off the stage, I’m a bird in a cage.” She addresses public perception of her recent weight loss, singing, “People say I look happy / Just because I got skinny.”

In Eilish’s viral and catchy sapphic track “Lunch,” she raves about a girl who “tastes like she might be the one.” More than romance, Eilish wants to relish the girl she’s singing about. She writes, “It’s a craving, not a crush.”

The popstar spoke about her sexuality in an interview with Variety in November and has since talked about how she wishes coming out wasn’t a big deal.

“I just don’t really believe in it,” she told Variety. “I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist’?”

Although “Birds of a Feather” feels like a giddy, summer bop where she bids adieu to her signature whispers, the lyrics aren’t all happy-go-lucky. Eilish sings about a lover she’ll love until death but says it won’t be too long until she dies. “It might not be long, but baby, I / I’ll love you ’til the day that I die.” The chorus features Eilish singing from her chest in a high-pitched voice — one of my favorite portions of the album.

“The Greatest,” like four other longer songs on the album, sits at about five minutes. The track is a rock ballad that starts out with simple strings and eventually builds up to a drum-driven moment of Eilish belting. Despite this, the song feels frustratingly stretched out. The heartbreaking lyrics discuss unrequited effort in a relationship but become angrier as the song progresses, and Eilish eventually declares, “I shouldn’t have to say it / You could’ve been the greatest.”

“L’Amour De Ma Vie,” French for “love of my life,” and “The Diner” are fun breaks in an otherwise serious album. “L’Amour De Ma Vie,” a song about Eilish’s ex-partner moving on, continues the pattern of beat changes mid-song, switching from an uneventful acoustic tune to an ’80s club banger right when Eilish sings, “Then you moved on.” The latter part of the song is a much more enjoyable listen, but the 5:33 length dissuades me from clicking repeat.

Eilish roleplays as a celebrity stalker in “The Diner,” singing “I’m here around the clock / I’m waitin’ on your block / But please don’t call the cops” — perhaps mocking the series of stalkers she placed restraining orders against in 2023.

In the closing track “Blue,” Eilish sings again about being unable to move on: “I thought we were the same / Birds of a feather, now I’m ashamed,” perhaps alluding to the same partner from track four. “Blue” is the longest song on the album and has the most variations. It starts with a pop-rock beat, switches to hip-hop and ends full circle with string sounds similar to those in “Skinny.” It’s rich, but there’s too much going on, making for a lackluster ending to the album.

Although the long, unpredictable beats on “Hit Me Hard and Soft” kept me listening, Eilish’s new sound feels confusing — even lost at times. The lyrics are impressive as Eilish maturely navigates a devastating heartbreak, unearths her sexuality and faces public scrutiny all at once. She successfully alters her horror-pop sound in a way that’s entertaining for all but strays too far from her original sound for my tastes.

The last line, recited in a speaking voice, perhaps accurately represents the way the album leaves me yearning for something that’s missing in the release.

“But when can I hear the next one?”

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:
Liner Notes: ‘Radical Optimism’ falls short of Dua Lipa’s past work
Liner Notes: Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is ‘happy, free, confused and lonely’ at the same time
Liner Notes: In ‘Don’t Forget Me,’ Maggie Rogers returns to folk roots with triumph

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
The Jewish Theatre Ensemble’s “Rent” is set to premiere at Shanley Pavilion this weekend.
JTE’s ‘Rent’ looks to teach and entertain with an educational rock show
Person sits before another kneeling person cupping their face in their hands.
Wirtz Center’s retelling of ‘The Tempest’ bends boundaries, centers justice and love
Swae Lee performs as Dillo Day 52’s headliner Saturday night. He followed in the footsteps of the headliners from the prior two years, Dominic Fike and Offset.
By the Numbers: All about Dillo Day through the years
This year’s “Camp Dillo” themed music festival features the freshest rap, hip-hop, pop and house in lineup headlined by Swae Lee.
Dillo Day preview: What to know about ‘Camp Dillo’ lineup featuring Swae Lee
Three people laughing.
Q&A: NU alum Hamid Dehghani talks immigrant experience, new play ‘English’
Northwestern students plan theme-oriented costumes, fitting to Mayfest Productions theme of camp.
Students to dress in camp-centric fashion for Dillo Day, center creative expression
More in Latest Stories
A storefront that reads ‘Parlor on Central.’
Central Street ice cream parlor aims to become Evanston staple
A drawing of a microphone surrounded by purple music notes.
Illinois Senate passes artificial intelligence protections for artists
Prof. Erica Hartmann hopes to expand research into microbial textiles.
Hartmann lab harnesses viruses to fight disease, reduce pollution
The Chicago area is experiencing the emergence of billions of cicadas in May.
Northwestern expert offers advice on how to prep children for cicada soundtrack this summer
In Focus: McCormick students allege misconduct, differential treatment from Segal shop professional
In Focus: McCormick students allege misconduct, differential treatment from Segal shop professional
People sit at a table with microphones.
District 65 Board hears 5th Ward school naming update, presentation on individualized education services
More in Music
Kahn and Daneshmand spend the year leading Mayfest Productions’ 10 committees, preparing for Dillo Day and acting as liaisons between the organization and NU administration.
Q&A: Mayfest co-chairs reflect on year of preparation, look toward Dillo Day
A person conducts an orchestra in a church hall filled with audience members.
‘Soli Deo Gloria’: Evanston’s Bach Week Festival signs off with Bach’s ‘Mass in B minor’
Rashid founded Studio 5 with his wife, Béa Rashid.
‘Evening of Stories and Songs’ — Evanston’s Steve Rashid takes on his own Studio5
Young girl wearing a bow sits to the left of Sia costumed in a fluffy pink wardrobe on a pink background.
Sia aims to return and reboot image with ‘Reasonable Woman’
Although “Radical Optimism” succeeds in sounding groovy and worthy of a dance floor, the album lacks cohesion and depth.
Liner Notes: ‘Radical Optimism’ falls short of Dua Lipa’s past work
Laufey sings into a microphone in her right hand while raising her left hand in the air.
Laufey enchants Chicago on aptly named ‘The Goddess Tour’
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in