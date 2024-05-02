Laufey enchants Chicago on aptly named ‘The Goddess Tour’

Laufey left her audience “Bewitched” by her natural charm and enchanting voice at her Sunday night concert at The Chicago Theatre. The singer visited Chicago on her “The Goddess Tour,” singing many songs off her 2023 album “Bewitched.”

Wasia Project, a brother and sister duo from London with cool energy, opened for Laufey. Lead singer Olivia Hardy sang and moved as if no one was watching. Her captivating energy made it appear as if she was merely enjoying the music while the audience watched like flies on the wall. Jazzy beats coupled with Hardy’s emotional vocals made even her more introspective songs riveting.

In contrast to Hardy’s presence, Laufey thrived off of the presence of a “beautiful audience in a beautiful theater,” in her words. She carried herself with poise and genuine energy as she twirled in her long, lavender dress against a starlit backdrop. It was impossible to look away from the stage.

The only thing more impressive than Laufey’s natural stage presence was her voice. Her round tone and flawless vibrato were carried with impressive breath support. With a voice so smooth, Laufey would have put audience members to sleep if her songs were not so engaging.

Renowned for her classical jazz and pop sound, Laufey stands out against the hip-hop and pop dominance of today’s musical landscape. But even those who are not moved by Laufey’s sound should recognize she has more control over her voice than almost any other artist of her generation.

The band’s composition was also unique compared to other contemporary popular bands, complete with a keyboard, upright bass, drums and string quartet. At a glance, these more classical instruments may not have resonated with today’s audiences, but the audience Sunday night shrieked at the onset of almost every song.

Laufey sang many of her most popular songs, including “Falling Behind” and “From The Start,” with her twin sister playing violin at her side during the latter. The songs sounded almost identical to their recordings — not an easy feat for a live performance.

In between songs, Laufey told the audience about her experience eating deep dish pizza before the show.

“I’m really happy because I had a cultural experience,” Laufey said.

She added, however, that the pizza left her stomach upset. Laufey joked about the pizza multiple times throughout the night and even had to restart one song a few times due to her giggling.

Laufey showcased her instrumental mastery Sunday night, playing the guitar, piano and cello. The Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album recipient’s many years of training under her belt was evident throughout the concert.

With a voice so beautiful and an energy so magnetic, it was easy to see why Laufey’s “The Goddess Tour” is aptly named.

