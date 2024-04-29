Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
LIVE: 'NORTHWESTERN LIBERATION ZONE' ORGANIZERS AGREE TO END ENCAMPMENT
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
LIVE: ENCAMPMENT ORGANIZERS REACH AGREEMENT WITH ADMIN
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Captured: Demonstrators take down encampment on Deering Meadow
April 30, 2024
City Council supports Noyes Center renovations, yet timeline remains uncertain
April 30, 2024
Here’s how to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month in Evanston
April 30, 2024
Trending Stories
1
17276 Views
Live: Pro-Palestine encampment on Deering Meadow to come down after agreement
The Daily Northwestern staff, updated 9:23 p.m. 4/29/24 • April 25, 2024
2
2404 Views
Deering Meadow encampment heads into first night amid threats of police escalation
The Daily Northwestern staff April 26, 2024
3
2245 Views
NU-AAUP condemns University President Michael Schill’s response to Deering Meadow encampment
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • April 27, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Five Northwestern faculty members receive 2024 teaching awards

Five+Northwestern+faculty+members+noted+as+excellent+and+innovative+undergraduate+faculty+members.
Daily file photo by Joshua Hoffman
Five Northwestern faculty members noted as excellent and innovative undergraduate faculty members.
Leah Schroeder, Assistant Campus Editor
April 29, 2024

Five Northwestern faculty members were honored with 2024 University Teaching Awards, celebrating excellence and innovation among undergraduate faculty, the University announced on Monday. 

Communication Prof. Masi Asare, Communication Prof. Barbara Butts, Medill Prof. Mei-Ling Hopgood, McCormick Prof. Ilya Mikhelson and French Prof. Cynthia Nazarian received the annually awarded honor.

To receive the award, faculty members must be nominated by the dean of their school. Next, a selection by a committee chaired by the provost and made up of senior faculty members, University administrators and a student representative weighs in.

Recipients of the award will enjoy a salary stipend for the next three years, along with funds for professional development. The awards ceremony will take place Wednesday, May 22 in the Guild Lounge.

“These amazing individuals remind us of the huge impact faculty can make on our students’ lives — not only while they are at Northwestern, but long after they’ve graduated,” Provost Kathleen Hagerty said in the news release. “I am so proud of each of them and grateful for their talent and dedication to the success of our students.”

Masi Asare

Asare was selected as a Charles Deering McCormick Professor of Teaching Excellence. An avid songwriter, dramatist, vocalist and performance scholar, Asare aims to emphasize the history behind the art that she teaches in classes and encourage her students to be thoughtful in their art, as stated in a news release.

Barbara Butts

Chosen as the Charles Deering McCormick Distinguished Professor of Instruction, Butts has served as a production manager and managing director of the Wirtz Center for Performing Arts for 13 years and has filled the role of stage manager for many prestigious theaters. Butts created the theater department’s Arts Management & Leadership Program and, according to the news release, believes it is crucial to incorporate creative experiences into coursework to prepare students for their post-collegiate careers.

Mei-Ling Hopgood

Journalist and author Hopgood won the Charles Deering McCormick Distinguished Clinical Professor award by bringing her passion for multicultural journalism into the classroom, according to the news release, Hopgood is an avid advocate of diversity, equity and inclusion inside and outside of the classroom.

Ilya Mikhelson

Charles Deering McCormick Distinguished Professor of Instruction Mikhelson summarizes his teaching philosophy in two words: empowerment and accessibility. Throughout his teaching, according to the news release, Mikhelson aims to ensure that his students are less afraid to tackle life’s obstacles after completing his classes.

Cynthia Nazarian

Specializing in Renaissance literature, Nazarian was chosen as a Charles Deering McCormick Professor of Teaching Excellence. Nazarian encourages her students to battle through unfamiliarity by being enthusiastic in the classroom and working to connect historic material to current events, as mentioned in the news release.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lmschroeder_

 

Related Stories: 

Six Northwestern professors named 2024 Guggenheim Fellows

Northwestern honors seven professors with annual Teaching Award

Five professors earn University Teaching Awards
More to Discover
More in Campus
Diana Solís visited campus Monday to discuss Chicago’s Latina history.
Mexican artist, photographer Diana Solís displays Chicago’s Latina history
The University and the NU Divestment Coalition reached an agreement Monday morning.
BREAKING: Administrators, student demonstrators reach agreement to end encampment
Hundreds of posters line the fence between Deering Meadow and Sheridan Road. The collection includes handmade artwork, flags and an assortment of printed flyers.
Captured: Deering Meadow encampment reaches fourth night
Jewish students have mixed reactions to pro-Palestine encampment
While some Jewish students support pro-Palestine encampment, others express discomfort and safety concerns with ongoing demonstration
Several signs and banners on the fence between Deering Meadow and Sheridan Road called out Schill by name as the encampment entered its fifth day.
Interim addendum about protests comes as Schill’s tenure stresses free speech
Divestment from Israel-affiliated companies and institutions remains one of the key demands of the ongoing encampment on Deering Meadow.
The Daily Explains: Amid demands to divest from Israel, NU’s investments remain a mystery
More in Latest Stories
Sophomore Daniel Svärd hits the ball. Svärd is one of three players in program history to win multiple individual Big Ten titles.
Men’s Golf: Svärd, Northwestern win Big Ten Championship
Northwestern lines up for the national anthem.
Big Ten Baseball Recap: Northwestern falls victim to second straight conference sweep
A person wearing an orange shirt with a flame design and holding a microphone points at the crowd.
Smino rocks at A&O Ball, calls NU “beautiful”
People gather around a stall set up by Open Communities.
Open Communities hosts inaugural ‘Walk/Roll the Redline’ event, raises awareness on local housing discrimination
Daniel Biss, wearing a dark suit, sits at a dais.
Confirmed as Evanston party leader, Biss still quiet on reelection
Jackson Freeman argues with an umpire in the middle of a baseball field.
Captured: Baseball: Northwestern gets clobbered by Purdue’s offense in a series sweep
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in