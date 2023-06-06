Christopher Schuh named McCormick School of Engineering Dean

Christopher Schuh (McCormick ‘01) will serve as the dean of McCormick School of Engineering beginning Aug. 1, the University announced in a Tuesday news release.

Schuh will be the first McCormick alum to hold the position, according to the release. A member of the National Academy of Engineering, Schuh focuses his research on structural metallurgy. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Ph.D. from Northwestern.

Schuh currently serves as the POSCO Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He was previously the head of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at MIT for nine years.

“From the first time I arrived on campus in Evanston in the summer of 1997, I have held deep affection and admiration for the people at McCormick and throughout Northwestern,” Schuh said in the release. “I am thrilled to return to my alma mater and to reunite with the incredibly accomplished and visionary faculty and passionate and talented students at McCormick.”

Schuh will succeed Julio Ottino as dean, who will step down this summer after holding the role for 18 years.

