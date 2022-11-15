Search committee created to select McCormick dean replacement

Technological Institute. The committee’s work to select a replacement for Dean Julio Ottino will begin immediately, a news release said.

A search committee has been formed to select the next dean of the McCormick School of Engineering, Northwestern announced Tuesday.

The selected individual will replace outgoing Dean Julio Ottino, who recently announced his decision to step down at the end of the academic year.

McCormick Prof. Mark Hersam will chair the committee that is made up of faculty, undergraduate and graduate students, staff and McCormick alumni.

Work for the committee will begin immediately. Committee members plan to determine the characteristics McCormick community members are looking for in their next dean.

Community members who wish to share their input or recommend candidates are encouraged to contact the search committee via email.

