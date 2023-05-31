Jonathan Bailey Holland named Bienen School of Music Dean

Holland will succeed Toni-Marie Montgomery, who will step down in August.

Jonathan Bailey Holland will serve as the dean of Bienen School of Music beginning Sept. 1, according to a Northwestern Now release.

Holland, whose music has been commissioned by leading orchestras and contemporary ensembles nationally and internationally, is an advocate for music education. He received a bachelor’s degree in music from the Curtis Institute of Music and his Ph.D. in music from Harvard University.

Holland currently serves as the Jack G. Buncher Head of the Carnegie Mellon University School of Music.

“The Bienen School has displayed a commitment to widening the lens through which we define the art form and is well-positioned to continue this necessary work as we move toward a future that demands excellence, creativity, tenacity and compassion,” Holland said in the release.

The new Kay Davis Professor of Music will succeed Toni-Marie Montgomery, who will step down in August. Montgomery held the role for two decades, and was the first Black and first female dean of Bienen.

