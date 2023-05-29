Bienen Associate Dean René Machado to retire

René Machado, who has served as Bienen’s associate dean for more than two decades, will retire at the end of this academic year.

René Machado — Bienen School of Music’s associate dean for administration, finance and planning — will retire at the end of the academic year, according to a Wednesday news release.

“I care deeply about our school and have felt privileged over these many years to be part of a truly special music school community consisting of so many talented and dedicated faculty and staff members, along with extraordinary students,” Machado said in the release.

Machado served as associate dean for more than two decades, overseeing the improvement of both music facilities and business operations. He built financial and administrative infrastructure, streamlining Bienen’s resource management, the release said.

In 2002, Machado led efforts to develop plans for a new music building: the Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Center for the Musical Arts, which was completed in 2015. To research the project, Machado headed a feasibility study and visited music facilities under renovation at other institutions.

Machado helped appoint more than 100 nontenured faculty members during his time at Bienen, according to the release. He worked to orchestrate the school’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic through regular meetings with NU administrators and medical experts, which allowed Bienen to host in-person activities.

“I am proud of all that we have accomplished together to advance our school’s important mission and reputation as part of a great university in a vibrant environment,” Machado said in the release.

