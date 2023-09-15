Northwestern and UChicago launch new life sciences and math institute

Northwestern and the University of Chicago will launch the National Institute for Theory and Mathematics in Biology, NU announced Thursday.

According to a Tuesday news release, the institute will be supported by a five-year, $50 million grant from the National Science Foundation and the Simons Foundation. It will prioritize interdisciplinary research that uses math to answer fundamental life sciences questions.

Molecular biosciences Prof. Richard Carthew will lead the institute, with McCormick Prof. William Kath and University of Chicago statistics and computer science Prof. Rebecca Willett serving as deputy directors, according to the release.

“We hope to revolutionize the study of biology, much like physics has benefited from an alliance with mathematics. An ambitious goal, yes, and an exciting one,” Carthew said in the release.

The institute will be located in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood and work with about 40 faculty members from each university across biology, computer science, physics and math, according to the release.

According to the release, the institute will build on the work of the NSF-Simons Center for Quantitative Biology, which NU created in 2018 to promote collaboration between developmental biology and math research. It will also work with middle school students in Chicago and Evanston alongside the NU Science Club, per the release.

“We are delighted to partner with the University of Chicago on another groundbreaking interdisciplinary endeavor,” University President Michael Schill said in the release. “Through deliberate and intentional research collaboration, we can have a greater impact on our region and society.”

