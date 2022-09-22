J. Landis Martin, Sharon Martin make $3 million donation to Pritzker School of Law, start matching challenge

The Pritzker School of Law. On Thursday, Northwestern announced a $3 million donation from the Martin family to the institution.

Northwestern plans to endow multiple new professorships in the Pritzker School of Law after receiving a $3 million donation from J. Landis Martin (Kellogg ’68, Pritzker ’73) and his wife Sharon Martin.

To increase donations to the school, the Martins also established a matching challenge with the $3 million, resulting in the creation of the Law Community Professorship Fund.

“We are extremely grateful for (J. Landis) and Sharon Martin’s impactful gift that will allow us to establish new endowed professorships,” Pritzker Dean Hari Osofsky said in a Thursday news release. “These professorships will play a critical role in our Law School’s ability to recruit and retain the most outstanding faculty.”

In August, J. Landis Martin ended his five-year term as the chair of NU’s Board of Trustees.

The Martins have been longtime donors to the University, with their total gifts exceeding $45 million. Previously, the pair has funded the endowment of the J. Landis Martin Professorship of Law and Business.

“Sharon and I are honored to support one of Dean Osofsky’s top strategic priorities: increasing the number of endowed professorships at the Law School,” J. Landis Martin said in the release. “We hope others will join us in aiding her crucial efforts to strengthen and diversify Northwestern Pritzker Law’s faculty.”

