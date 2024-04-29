Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Live updates: Encampment continues on Deering Meadow
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Live: Deering Meadow encampment continues
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Captured: Deering Meadow encampment reaches fourth night
April 29, 2024
While some Jewish students support pro-Palestine encampment, others express discomfort and safety concerns with ongoing demonstration
April 29, 2024
Interim addendum about protests comes as Schill’s tenure stresses free speech
April 29, 2024
Trending Stories
1
24337 Views
Live: Pro-Palestine encampment remains on Deering Meadow
The Daily Northwestern staff, updated 1:45 4/29/24 • April 25, 2024
2
4662 Views
Northwestern student activists set up encampment on Deering Meadow
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 25, 2024
3
3098 Views
24 Northwestern academics sign petition to boycott Columbia events following mass arrests
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 24, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

While some Jewish students support pro-Palestine encampment, others express discomfort and safety concerns with ongoing demonstration

Jewish+students+have+mixed+reactions+to+pro-Palestine+encampment
Nicole Markus/The Daily Northwestern
Jewish students have mixed reactions to pro-Palestine encampment
Pavan Acharya and Samantha Powers
April 29, 2024

As the pro-Palestine encampment on Deering Meadow enters its fifth day, the protest has spurred mixed responses from Northwestern’s more than 2,000 Jewish undergraduate and graduate students.

Some students have critiqued the demonstration and called certain conduct taking place within it antisemitic and anti-Israel. But other Jewish community members have expressed support for the protest.

NU’s chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace has co-led the encampment with NU Students for Justice in Palestine and the University’s chapter of Educators for Justice in Palestine. 

Jewish students supportive of the encampment have been highly critical of Israel’s offensive in Gaza. More than 34,000 people in Gaza have been killed during the military campaign, according to Palestinian health officials. Israel’s ground and air offensive follows the militant group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which killed about 1,200 Israelis, according to Israeli officials.

To Weinberg junior Paz Baum, JVP NU’s treasurer, Judaism is about resistance to oppression. She led a seder at the encampment with two other JVP members on Thursday evening for Jewish students observing Passover.

“Passover is a story of a group of enslaved Jewish people in Egypt rising up against their oppressors,” Baum said. “That to me is exactly what we’re doing here at Northwestern. We’re supporting the Palestinian people, an oppressed population, to liberate themselves against what I see as an oppressive government.”

Medill senior and JVP member Maddie Southwell said the encampment has also helped her strengthen her ties to her Jewish faith. 

“This is a space where I think everyone — whether they’re Jewish, Muslim, atheist or Christian — has made me feel incredibly welcome and safe sharing my religious beliefs and practicing my faith,” Southwell said.

Growing up, Southwell said she attended a conservative Hebrew temple in her hometown in New York. 

Given her conservative religious background, Southwell said she understands how difficult it can be to confront long-standing beliefs about Israel’s connection to Judaism. 

However, some Jewish students have expressed concerns with some rhetoric coming out of the demonstration. 

“There’s a lot of antisemitism out there, and the scary part about now is it feels like more people are supporting it than ever,” said Medill sophomore Leo Necheles. “As a Jewish person, it just feels very isolating.”

Necheles also said he felt that some of the Jewish ceremonies at the encampment have seemed performative. He said he observed one of the two Passover Seders held at the encampment but found it “inauthentic,” noting that it occurred on the fourth night of Passover when seders typically happen on the first two nights.

Weinberg junior and NU Hillel President Sari Eisen said she believes protesters have crossed a line into being “threatening” to Jewish students.

She said she has heard of at least two instances in which Jewish students were physically or emotionally harmed by demonstrators. One example Eisen gave was a Jewish student journalist’s camera being swatted down by a demonstrator in the encampment. 

She also referred to the demonstrators’ calls on the University to divest from Israel as “problematic.” Divestment was one of three demands laid out in the Northwestern People’s Resolution circulated by JVP, EJP and SJP last week, which is now guiding negotiations between encampment organizers and University administrators.

At Wednesday’s Associated Student Government Senate meeting, NU Hillel’s senator was one of two senators to vote against a resolution to sign onto the resolution. 

“You’re asking Jewish students to cut their ties to (Israel),” Eisen said. “That feels really targeted and makes for an unsafe environment.”

Eisen said that, while she believes some chants by demonstrators cross a line, others do not. She supports chants like “Free Palestine” that call for a liberated Palestinian state.

Medill sophomore and former Daily staffer Madeleine Stern, president of Wildcats for Israel, said she thinks students on all sides of the conflict should foster dialogue to find common ground.

“I mourn for every life that’s lost. I really want the hostages to come home, and I really want the war to end,” Stern said. “I think that’s how a lot of people are feeling.”

While she supports the protection of students’ civil liberties, Stern said some aspects of the protest are upsetting to her and that demonstrators’ calls for divestment and disaffiliation from Israel are “incredibly hurtful” to many in NU’s Jewish community.

After the encampment began Thursday morning, about 50 members of Hillel and NU Chabad came together on Friday to sing Hebrew songs of peace.

Many Jewish students have called out some posters and signage located in and around the encampment as antisemitic. 

This past weekend, some Jewish students shared an Instagram post from the account Jewish on Campus that condemned a sign found near the encampment depicting a Star of David with a red line crossing through it. Another sign depicted University President Michael Schill with devil horns, a historically antisemitic trope that harkens back to medieval-era “blood libel” accusations against Jewish people.

Northwestern Facilities also painted over a spray-painted message reading “Death 2 Israel,” which was displayed on the Jacobs Center just north of the encampment Saturday night. Encampment organizers have said the message was not affiliated with anyone from the protest.

Baum said these displays are not representative of the beliefs of those in the encampment. JVP is working to educate demonstrators about the current and past history of antisemitic tropes, she added.

“We condemn all forms of hate speech,” Baum said. “We are holding our internal community accountable for instances of antisemitism.”

Second-year political science Ph.D. student Molly Schiffer has attended the encampment intermittently since Thursday. When counterprotesters on Sunday held up signs with the faces of hostages held by Hamas, she said she felt some understanding for the counterprotesters and their demands.

Schiffer said supporting the return of hostages and an end to the war and violence in Gaza is “critical” to why she chose to stay at the encampment. She said the multicultural, multireligious nature of the demonstration has enriched her experience as a Jewish student.

“I’ve felt more community as a Jewish student at this encampment than I have in other Jewish designated spaces on campus,” she said.

Jacob Wendler contributed reporting.

Email: [email protected]

X: @pavanmacharya

Email: [email protected] 

X: @sqpowers04

Related Stories: 

Live: Pro-Palestine encampment remains on Deering Meadow

Divestment demonstrators, counterprotesters stand off on Deering Meadow

JVP NU releases statement after Deering Meadow counterprotest
More to Discover
More in Campus
JVP NU said in the statement it has evidence the counterdemonstration was “a coordinated effort organized by the Anti-Defamation League,” contradicting statements by pro-Israel protesters that the event was organically organized.
JVP NU releases statement after Deering Meadow counterprotest
Demonstrators formed a human chain on Deering Meadow to prevent counterprotesters from entering their encampment.
Divestment demonstrators, counterprotesters stand off on Deering Meadow
Nashashibi addressed themes of Jewish-Palestinian solidarity in his address to demonstrators Saturday night.
Palestinian-American activist Rami Nashashibi shares message of unity to Deering Meadow encampment
A performer sings to the crowd during Arab Expressions.
Arab Expressions showcases Middle Eastern, North African culture at Deering Meadow
A look into The Daily’s coverage of the Deering Meadow encampment
A look into The Daily’s coverage of the Deering Meadow encampment
A sign on the fence between Deering Meadow and Sheridan Road. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators remained on Deering Meadow Saturday afternoon as their encampment remained for a third day.
NU College Democrats releases statement on People’s Resolution, encampment
More in Encampment
The letter criticized administrations actions as egregious infractions of norms of academic freedom and shared governance.
NU-AAUP condemns University President Michael Schill’s response to Deering Meadow encampment
Thrasher has been at the encampment at several different points since it began Thursday.
Medill Prof. Steven Thrasher speaks at 'Northwestern Liberation Zone' on Deering Meadow
Northwestern Liberation Zone enters third day with no arrests
'Northwestern Liberation Zone' enters third day with no arrests
A demonstrator led the crowd in chants while waving a Palestinian flag.
Encampment on Deering Meadow continues despite rain and counterprotester presence
Students, community members gather to sing Hebrew songs.
Members of Hillel, Chabad gather on Foster-Walker Complex Lawn
Deering Meadow encampment heads into first night amid threats of police escalation
Deering Meadow encampment heads into first night amid threats of police escalation
More in Latest Stories
A person wearing an orange shirt with a flame design and holding a microphone points at the crowd.
Smino rocks at A&O Ball, calls NU “beautiful”
People gather around a stall set up by Open Communities.
Open Communities hosts inaugural ‘Walk/Roll the Redline’ event, raises awareness on local housing discrimination
Daniel Biss, wearing a dark suit, sits at a dais.
Confirmed as Evanston party leader, Biss still quiet on reelection
Jackson Freeman argues with an umpire in the middle of a baseball field.
Captured: Baseball: Northwestern gets clobbered by Purdue’s offense in a series sweep
Junior infielder Ayana Lindsey high-fives teammates before a game.
Softball: Two-out hitting powers Northwestern to series sweep over Nebraska
Sophomore infielder Owen McElfatrick hits a home run in Northwestern’s Friday loss to Purdue at Wrigley Field.
Baseball: Northwestern drops series sweep to Purdue
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in