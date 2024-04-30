Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
LIVE: 'NORTHWESTERN LIBERATION ZONE' ORGANIZERS AGREE TO END ENCAMPMENT
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
LIVE: ENCAMPMENT ORGANIZERS REACH AGREEMENT WITH ADMIN
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Panelists talk legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in ‘The Civil Rights Act at 60’
April 30, 2024
Captured: Demonstrators take down encampment on Deering Meadow
April 30, 2024
City Council supports Noyes Center renovations, yet timeline remains uncertain
April 30, 2024
Trending Stories
1
19174 Views
Live: Pro-Palestine encampment on Deering Meadow to come down after agreement
The Daily Northwestern staff, updated 9:23 p.m. 4/29/24 • April 25, 2024
2
4772 Views
BREAKING: Administrators, student demonstrators reach agreement to end encampment on Deering Meadow
Jacob Wendler and Avani Kalra April 29, 2024
3
2425 Views
Deering Meadow encampment heads into first night amid threats of police escalation
The Daily Northwestern staff April 26, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Panelists talk legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in ‘The Civil Rights Act at 60’

Three+people+sit+in+chairs+on+a+stage+holding+microphones+and+talking+to+each+other.
Nineth Kanieski Koso/The Daily Northwestern
Panelists discussed the impact and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the importance of community organizing.
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Reporter
April 30, 2024

About 100 Evanston-area residents attended a panel titled “The Civil Rights Act at 60: Is Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Dream for Chicago and the Country Attainable?” at Evanston Township High School Monday night. 

The panel — which was presented by the Family Action Network and the Stanford Institute for Advancing Just Societies — featured Vaughn Bryant, executive director of Metropolitan Peace Initiatives, and Lerone Martin, director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University. The event was moderated by journalist and author Natalie Moore.

The talk focused on King’s legacy and the importance of organizing in local communities today. Topics discussed included segregation, redlining and redistribution of wealth. 

Martin said people commonly misunderstand King as only being concerned with ending Jim Crow laws when, in actuality, King was interested in eradicating the “triple evils” of racism, poverty and military violence.

“His body of work is so large and encompasses concerns about poverty, economic exploitation, housing, war and police brutality,” Martin said. “What we have in this country, unfortunately, is that King has been anesthetized, or he’s been sanitized, in order to be acceptable to the broader public and to the broader nation.”

In Chicago, King worked against redlining by trying to find places where Black Americans wanted and could afford to live, Martin said.

Martin said King would test for fair housing by sending white and Black people looking to buy homes to the same local real estate agencies. He found that prospective white homeowners were offered housing all across the city, while prospective Black homeowners were only offered housing in the west and south sides of Chicago, Martin said. 

“(King) came up to Chicago and gave a speech in 1963 and said Chicago is as segregated as Farmingdale,” Martin said. “We see the photos and the images of a Birmingham march — children being sprayed with hoses and dogs being bitten. You didn’t see that necessarily within Chicago, but it was still segregated in part because of federal housing policy.”

Martin said that King would spend time in Black neighborhoods as a way to speak with the community. King focused on engaging with people in conversation, particularly young people because they “have opportunity and responsibility to try to create a better world,” Martin said.

Bryant said reaching out to communities and listening to what they have to say is the pinnacle of organizing — even to this day. Lobbying is an important way for people to advocate for what they want and need, he added. 

“It is making sure that the people who are closest to the problem in their local community are coming up with the solutions,” Bryant said. 

Martin said one such problem in need of a solution is wealth inequality — specifically, how racialized the issue is. 

Evanston resident JoAnn Robson, who attended the panel, said she appreciated the speakers highlighting how far society has come for general racial equality, yet there is a saddening lack of progress in closing the wealth distribution gap. 

However, Robson said she remains hopeful that future progress is on its way. 

“I have faith in the young people of today,” Robson said. “I think you’re going to help make the world a better place.”

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

Nonprofits hold panel discussion to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision for fair housing

Medill alumnus Jonathan Eig commemorates the life of Martin Luther King Jr. at annual keynote

YWCA Evanston/North Shore talks solidarity, white supremacy at annual ‘Unite Against Racism’ campaign
More to Discover
More in City
Clare Kelly wears glasses and speaks.
City Council supports Noyes Center renovations, yet timeline remains uncertain
Two women wearing elaborate costumes and crowns.
Here’s how to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month in Evanston
People gather around a stall set up by Open Communities.
Open Communities hosts inaugural ‘Walk/Roll the Redline’ event, raises awareness on local housing discrimination
Daniel Biss, wearing a dark suit, sits at a dais.
Confirmed as Evanston party leader, Biss still quiet on reelection
People run through an inflatable start line on a road.
City holds first Lakeshore Shuffle 5K Run & Walk
A mural reads Bookends & Beginnings and displays colorful stacks of books.
Independent Bookstore Day draws ‘busloads’ to Evanston bookstores
More in Latest Stories
Demonstrators began taking tents down on Deering Meadow at about 3 p.m. Monday after organizers reached an agreement with administrators.
Captured: Demonstrators take down encampment on Deering Meadow
At Monday’s previously scheduled Faculty Assembly meeting, Hagerty and Schill took time to discuss the “campus climate” in the wake of the encampment.
Faculty express concerns over lack of transparency in University’s negotiation process with encampment organizers at Assembly
Members of Northwestern women’s tennis celebrate having their name called in the NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championships selection show. The team is set to face Arizona State in the opening round.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern holds selection show watch party to celebrate NCAA tournament return
Five Northwestern faculty members noted as excellent and innovative undergraduate faculty members.
Five Northwestern faculty members receive 2024 University Teaching Awards
Diana Solís visited campus Monday to discuss Chicago’s Latina history.
Mexican artist, photographer Diana Solís displays Chicago’s Latina history
Sophomore Daniel Svärd hits the ball. Svärd is one of three players in program history to win multiple individual Big Ten titles.
Men’s Golf: Svärd, Northwestern win Big Ten Championship
More in Local
The front of Evanston Township High School
School district sustainability coordinators provide hope, education
Old people sitting.
Foster Senior Club enters 67th year, keeps seniors informed
A violin with the number 50 overlayed on it.
Bach Week Festival returns to Evanston for 50th, final anniversary
A black rat bait box.
‘Rattiest’ no more: Residents gain ground in Evanston battle against rodents
Three women on the stage and a large audience.
Bestselling author Anne Lamott talks new book, transformative power of love
A person smiles.
Q&A: Evanston’s new transit coordinator Sarah FioRito talks road, Metra upgrades
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in