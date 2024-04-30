Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
LIVE: 'NORTHWESTERN LIBERATION ZONE' ORGANIZERS AGREE TO END ENCAMPMENT
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
LIVE: ENCAMPMENT ORGANIZERS REACH AGREEMENT WITH ADMIN
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Madison Beer commands spotlight at Riviera Theatre
April 30, 2024
University President Michael Schill addresses agreement with NU Divestment Coalition in message to NU community
April 30, 2024
Northwestern Women’s Tennis ‘serves’ community through annual shoe drive
April 30, 2024
Trending Stories
1
13000 Views
Live: Pro-Palestine encampment on Deering Meadow to come down after agreement
The Daily Northwestern staff, updated 9:23 p.m. 4/29/24 • April 25, 2024
2
12903 Views
BREAKING: Administrators, student demonstrators reach agreement to end encampment on Deering Meadow
Jacob Wendler and Avani KalraApril 29, 2024
3
2375 Views
NU-AAUP condemns University President Michael Schill’s response to Deering Meadow encampment
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • April 27, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Northwestern Women’s Tennis ‘serves’ community through annual shoe drive

The+team+has+already+hosted+three+pickups+to+collect+donated+shoes+and+expected+to+do+one+more+as+the+drive+wraps+up.
Leah Schroeder/The Daily Northwestern
The team has already hosted three pickups to collect donated shoes and expected to do one more as the drive wraps up.
Leah Schroeder, Assistant Campus Editor
April 30, 2024

Fresh off a loss in the Big Ten Tournament and awaiting an NCAA Tournament appearance at the Pepperdine regional, Northwestern’s Women’s Tennis has also made strides off the court, wrapping up its annual charity shoe drive. 

The Wildcats collected a variety of shoes in good condition to donate to an organization called Soles4Souls, which donates shoes to individuals living in poverty.

“We wanted to maximize how many shoes were able to donate for Soles4Souls and make a meaningful contribution to their organization,” team manager and McCormick sophomore Maya Solomon said.

The team advertised its drive through flyers and newsletters and recently held a collection event during the lacrosse team’s 19-10 victory over Ohio State on April 13. 

Solomon said the success of the team’s outreach surprised her. At times, the boxes stationed at the Henry Crown Sports Pavilion overflowed with shoes.

“It’s been really cool to see how big of an impact we’re able to make,” Solomon said.

NU Athletics Assistant Director of Community Relations Rebekah Sigman worked closely with Solomon throughout the process. Sigman said this is the first year the drive was expanded to the Evanston community.

The team placed boxes at a local YMCA and advertised the drive through flyers. 

“It helps strengthen those partner relationships, but also strengthens the work that the tennis team is wanting to do,” Sigman said.

Throughout the drive, which began March 27, Sigman said the team carried out three shoe pickups. Sigman said she expects to do one more before the drive comes to a close. 

The team collected about 25 large trash bags of shoes, Sigman estimated. 

“It’s great because it’s something that the team cares about,” Sigman said. “It’s a collective passion that they have decided that they’re going to focus on every year. It shows consistency and passion beyond the sport (from) the team.”

Kellogg student and tennis player Justine Leong has played a role in the drive through setting up donation boxes and collecting shoes.

Leong said the team’s cohesion helped fuel the drive’s success.

“I feel inspired,” Leong said. “We’re more than just a tennis team, we’re giving back to the community. We’re doing something more than just playing tennis, we’re helping other people.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @lmschroeder_

 

Related Stories: 

Women’s Tennis: Northwestern holds selection show watch party to celebrate NCAA tournament return

Women’s Tennis: Northwestern beats Nebraska, falls to Ohio State in Big Ten Tournament semifinals

Women’s Tennis: Northwestern goes 1-1 in final weekend of regular season
More to Discover
More in Campus
Demonstrators began taking tents down on Deering Meadow at about 3 p.m. Monday after organizers reached an agreement with administrators.
Captured: Demonstrators take down encampment on Deering Meadow
At Monday’s previously scheduled Faculty Assembly meeting, Hagerty and Schill took time to discuss the “campus climate” in the wake of the encampment.
Faculty express concerns over lack of transparency in University’s negotiation process with encampment organizers at Assembly
Five Northwestern faculty members noted as excellent and innovative undergraduate faculty members.
Five Northwestern faculty members receive 2024 University Teaching Awards
Diana Solís visited campus Monday to discuss Chicago’s Latina history.
Mexican artist, photographer Diana Solís displays Chicago’s Latina history
The University and the NU Divestment Coalition reached an agreement Monday morning.
BREAKING: Administrators, student demonstrators reach agreement to end encampment on Deering Meadow
Hundreds of posters line the fence between Deering Meadow and Sheridan Road. The collection includes handmade artwork, flags and an assortment of printed flyers.
Captured: Deering Meadow encampment reaches fourth night
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in