Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
LIVE: 'NORTHWESTERN LIBERATION ZONE' ORGANIZERS AGREE TO END ENCAMPMENT
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
LIVE: ENCAMPMENT ORGANIZERS REACH AGREEMENT WITH ADMIN
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Captured: Demonstrators take down encampment on Deering Meadow
April 30, 2024
City Council supports Noyes Center renovations, yet timeline remains uncertain
April 30, 2024
Here’s how to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month in Evanston
April 30, 2024
Trending Stories
1
17276 Views
Live: Pro-Palestine encampment on Deering Meadow to come down after agreement
The Daily Northwestern staff, updated 9:23 p.m. 4/29/24 • April 25, 2024
2
2404 Views
Deering Meadow encampment heads into first night amid threats of police escalation
The Daily Northwestern staff April 26, 2024
3
2245 Views
NU-AAUP condemns University President Michael Schill’s response to Deering Meadow encampment
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • April 27, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

City Council supports Noyes Center renovations, yet timeline remains uncertain

Clare+Kelly+wears+glasses+and+speaks.
Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
City Council indicated its support for upgrades to the Noyes Cultural Arts Center.
Pavan Acharya and Shun Graves
April 30, 2024

After hearing from impassioned arts advocates Monday, City Council signaled its support for extensive renovations at the Noyes Cultural Arts Center’s 19th-century building.

Originally built in 1892 as a school, the Noyes Center now faces a litany of maintenance issues, according to city officials. For the art groups that use the space for everything from gallery to theater, the updates couldn’t come sooner.

“It is a gem, and we must protect it,” Murphy Monroe, executive director of The Actors Gymnasium, said at Monday’s meeting.

The Noyes Center currently hosts 23 tenants, of which all but two are Evanston-based. They represent a variety of artistic expressions, including photography, performing arts and jewelry, among others.

Now, the center requires an overhaul of its air ventilation system, city engineer Lara Biggs said. The system has not received a major upgrade in decades, and the building also has several accessibility and code issues.

Parks and Recreation Director Audrey Thompson told councilmembers that failing to renovate the Noyes Center could negatively impact more than just the current tenants. The Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre — located within the center — features four different productions each year that provide opportunities for experienced and novice performers alike, she said.

Thompson added that without renovations, other programs offered by the Noyes Center could also be in jeopardy, including 12 to 16 art galleries hosted each year. The center also offers a wide range of programming for children, including childhood education arts programs and spring and winter break summer camps.

“Noyes Center has a special place for my family,” Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd) said. “My daughter has been in plays there from a very young age.”

The city proposes spending nearly $23 million on a two-phase ventilation system overhaul and energy efficiency boost for the building. About $725,000 of the spending would go toward making the Noyes Center compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

But councilmembers were uncertain about when the city would be able to dedicate funds to the renovation. Biggs said the city should pursue renovations of the Noyes Center within the next three to five years. 

“I don’t like to hear the term ‘putting band-aids’ on our cherished public facilities,” Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) said. “Every building, you have to plan for upgrades (for) many years and that’s what we’re looking at right now.”

Arts advocates, including Monroe and independent artist Adriana Poterash who works at a studio in the Noyes Center, called the center an artistic hub with a global impact. The center’s programs have left an incalculable impact on Evanston, they said.

They called on the city to commit funds swiftly to complete the proposed renovations.

“Art improves humanity,” Poterash said. “If anything, we should defend artists who are giving themselves because honestly, we’re not making money. We’re just doing (art) out of the depths of our hearts.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @realShunGraves

Email: [email protected]

X: @pavanmacharya

Related Stories: 

Bloomers, ’90s punk and wigs, Oh My!: Noyes Cultural Arts Center hosts Costume Swap and Showcase

‘It’s enlightening’: Noyes Cultural Arts Center hosts spoken word open mic for local artists

New Noyes Cultural Arts Center installation ‘Areito’ explores Caribbean cultural practices and folkloric traditions
More to Discover
More in City
Two women wearing elaborate costumes and crowns.
Here’s how to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month in Evanston
People gather around a stall set up by Open Communities.
Open Communities hosts inaugural ‘Walk/Roll the Redline’ event, raises awareness on local housing discrimination
Daniel Biss, wearing a dark suit, sits at a dais.
Confirmed as Evanston party leader, Biss still quiet on reelection
People run through an inflatable start line on a road.
City holds first Lakeshore Shuffle 5K Run & Walk
A mural reads Bookends & Beginnings and displays colorful stacks of books.
Independent Bookstore Day draws ‘busloads’ to Evanston bookstores
The front of Evanston Township High School
School district sustainability coordinators provide hope, education
More in Latest Stories
At Monday’s previously scheduled Faculty Assembly meeting, Hagerty and Schill took time to discuss the “campus climate” in the wake of the encampment.
Faculty express concerns over lack of transparency in University’s negotiation process with encampment organizers at Assembly
Members of Northwestern women’s tennis celebrate having their name called in the NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championships selection show. The team is set to face Arizona State in the opening round.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern holds selection show watch party to celebrate NCAA tournament return
Five Northwestern faculty members noted as excellent and innovative undergraduate faculty members.
Five Northwestern faculty members receive 2024 teaching awards
Diana Solís visited campus Monday to discuss Chicago’s Latina history.
Mexican artist, photographer Diana Solís displays Chicago’s Latina history
Sophomore Daniel Svärd hits the ball. Svärd is one of three players in program history to win multiple individual Big Ten titles.
Men’s Golf: Svärd, Northwestern win Big Ten Championship
Northwestern lines up for the national anthem.
Big Ten Baseball Recap: Northwestern falls victim to second straight conference sweep
More in Local
Old people sitting.
Foster Senior Club enters 67th year, keeps seniors informed
A violin with the number 50 overlayed on it.
Bach Week Festival returns to Evanston for 50th, final anniversary
A black rat bait box.
‘Rattiest’ no more: Residents gain ground in Evanston battle against rodents
Three women on the stage and a large audience.
Bestselling author Anne Lamott talks new book, transformative power of love
A person smiles.
Q&A: Evanston’s new transit coordinator Sarah FioRito talks road, Metra upgrades
A collage of bagels.
Lefty’s Righteous Bagels to bring wood-fired Montreal-style bagels to Evanston
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in