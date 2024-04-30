Here’s how to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month in Evanston

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is observed in May every year and celebrates the many AAPI cultures and the community’s contributions to the U.S.

Here’s a list of AAPI Heritage Month events in Evanston.

A Brief History of Asian American Racialization: Wednesday, May 1 from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

At this virtual event organized by Evanston ASPA, which serves Evanston’s Asian, South Asian and Pacific Islander Americans, as part of its Visible Voices Project, educational consultant Ayo Magwood will speak about the roots of Asian American racialization, stereotyping and xenophobia. Magwood will also discuss concepts like model minority, racial mascotting and systemic racism. The event is free, but registration is required.

Asian Night Market: Friday, May 10 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at TenHoeve Center, Oakton College

Everybody’s Market and Oakton College will hold a night market featuring numerous Asian food vendors, handmade crafts and cultural performances.

Umbrella Arts Festival: Saturday, May 11 from noon to 4 p.m. at Fountain Square

Organized by Evanston ASPA, the 4th annual Umbrella Arts Festival is a celebration of all diverse cultures and ethnicities that fall under the “umbrella” of ASPA. This year’s festival will feature performances from the Kalakriti School of Dance, Northwestern Kaibigan, Hana Center Pungmul Drumming Group and more. It will also host over 50 artists and vendors. The event is free to attend.

A Traditional Chinese Tea Demonstration: Wednesday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Evanston Public Library

At this workshop event, attendees can indulge in the ritual of tea handling, teaware function and identification, and proper tea steeping with intercultural consultant Yvonne Wolf, who has 10 years of experience mediating cross-cultural misunderstandings and working as a bilingual analyst. Two types of tea tasting will be offered, including one non-caffeinated option. The event is open to ages 55 and older only, as it is a part of EPL’s older adults workshop series.

DIY Japanese Woodblock Prints: Sunday, May 19 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Robert Crown Branch Library

Woodblocks prints, also known as ‘ukiyo-e,’ were common during the Edo period, which refers to the Tokugawa Shogunate’s rule of Japan from 1603-1868. The prints primarily depicted scenes of everyday Japanese life. At this EPL event, attendees can make their own colorful woodblock prints. The event is open to all ages, and no registration is required.

The Placemaking Project Information Session: Wednesday, May 29 from noon to 1 p.m. at Robert Crown Branch Library

The Placemaking Project aims to uncover lost community stories in order to increase visibility and representation of the Asian, South Asian and Pacific Islanders living in Evanston. The project is led by Evanston ASPA in partnership with Jenny Thompson at the Evanston History Center. This information session will help attendees learn more about the project and its plans for future collections.

