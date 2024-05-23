Evanston Made to celebrate 10th anniversary in June with new art exhibit

Evanston Made is celebrating its 10th anniversary with an art exhibit at the Evanston Art Center in June.

The local arts nonprofit hosts a variety of events to showcase artists from across the Evanston community and their work. The June exhibit, titled “There’s No Place Like Home,” will begin June 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and ending at 4 p.m. on weekends until June 28.

Lisa Degliantoni, founder and co-director of Evanston Made, said the 10th anniversary event marks a significant milestone for the organization that has grown to have 400 members.

“With an exhibit like this one, we’re really showcasing artists of all ages of all capacities in this community,” Degliantoni said. “It’s a tremendous amount of artwork in one building representing Evanston.”

At the exhibit, Evanston Made will unveil a collection of artworks from Evanston Paints, a series of free community art workshops inspired by French artist Hervé Tullet’s book “Art of Play.”

The nonprofit has hosted these workshops at the Evanston Public Library, the Robert Crown Center and Evanston Made’s Maker’s Market events for several years.

Retired graphic designer Kathe Stoepel, the original mind behind the Evanston Paints workshops, praised the efficiency of Evanston Made in helping her pursue her vision after she found the inspiration from Tullet’s children’s book.

Stoepel added that the workshops have allowed her to continue being involved with the arts and interact with other artists in the community. She said she loves providing an opportunity for children and adults alike to bring their ideas for artwork to life.

“I think the kids are great artists, but they don’t realize it,” Stoepel said. “Everybody’s an artist, you just kind of tap out of it as you get older. And (the workshop) reminds them that making art is fun.”

Emma Rose Gudewicz, director of development and exhibition manager at the Evanston Art Center, said she appreciates Evanston Made’s focus on sharing the work of Evanston community members.

“My personal favorite thing about Evanston Made is that it’s really focused on local art,” Gudewicz said. “I think it’s really great to highlight all of the people who are within our community.”

