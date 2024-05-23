Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Evanston Made to celebrate 10th anniversary in June with new art exhibit
May 23, 2024
‘Hearing Silences’ highlights experiences of Black female faculty at Northwestern
May 23, 2024
Downtown Evanston expands Thursday Night Market, includes free live concerts
May 23, 2024
Trending Stories
1
3868 Views
In Focus: As Northwestern considers another decade in Qatar, some NU-Q students say campus falls short of promises
Saul Pink and Samantha PowersMay 20, 2024
2
2004 Views
In Focus: McCormick students allege misconduct, differential treatment from Segal shop professional
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • May 21, 2024
3
1641 Views
What to Watch For: University President Michael Schill gears up for congressional testimony
Jake Epstein, Print Managing Editor • May 19, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Evanston Made to celebrate 10th anniversary in June with new art exhibit

three+paintings+of+buildings
Illustration by Nineth Kanieski Koso
Evanston Made is celebrating its 10th anniversary with its exhibit “There’s No Place Like Home” in June.
Richard Kim, Reporter
May 23, 2024

Evanston Made is celebrating its 10th anniversary with an art exhibit at the Evanston Art Center in June. 

The local arts nonprofit hosts a variety of events to showcase artists from across the Evanston community and their work. The June exhibit, titled “There’s No Place Like Home,” will begin June 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and ending at 4 p.m. on weekends until June 28.

Lisa Degliantoni, founder and co-director of Evanston Made, said the 10th anniversary event marks a significant milestone for the organization that has grown to have 400 members.

“With an exhibit like this one, we’re really showcasing artists of all ages of all capacities in this community,” Degliantoni said. “It’s a tremendous amount of artwork in one building representing Evanston.”

At the exhibit, Evanston Made will unveil a collection of artworks from Evanston Paints, a series of free community art workshops inspired by French artist Hervé Tullet’s book “Art of Play.”

The nonprofit has hosted these workshops at the Evanston Public Library, the Robert Crown Center and Evanston Made’s Maker’s Market events for several years. 

Retired graphic designer Kathe Stoepel, the original mind behind the Evanston Paints workshops, praised the efficiency of Evanston Made in helping her pursue her vision after she found the inspiration from Tullet’s children’s book.

Stoepel added that the workshops have allowed her to continue being involved with the arts and interact with other artists in the community. She said she loves providing an opportunity for children and adults alike to bring their ideas for artwork to life.

“I think the kids are great artists, but they don’t realize it,” Stoepel said. “Everybody’s an artist, you just kind of tap out of it as you get older. And (the workshop) reminds them that making art is fun.”

Emma Rose Gudewicz, director of development and exhibition manager at the Evanston Art Center, said she appreciates Evanston Made’s focus on sharing the work of Evanston community members.

“My personal favorite thing about Evanston Made is that it’s really focused on local art,” Gudewicz said. “I think it’s really great to highlight all of the people who are within our community.”

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories: 

Evanston Made unveils media and photography group show 

Evanston Paints helps locals find their inner artist

Evanston Made kicks off 6th anniversary of Maker’s Market

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City
People at an outdoor market.
Downtown Evanston expands Thursday Night Market, includes free live concerts
A fist in front of red, yellow and green poofs of color, all with a brown background with black scribbles.
Fifth annual Juneteenth celebration sees new additions to parade, festivities
A person speaks at a podium.
Connections for the Homeless honors staff, volunteers, participants at Milestone Celebration
A demolition site.
After early blow, Ryan Field foes expand claims in suit against Evanston, NU
A rainbow car with three people wearing multi-colored clothing and holding balloons.
How to celebrate Pride Month in Evanston and Chicago
A ballot box with a ballot sticking out. It says ‘vote’ on the sides of the box.
Judge grants preliminary injunction against election slating prohibition
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in