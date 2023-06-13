(Angeli Mittal/Daily Senior Staffer)

Captured: Northwestern Commencement ceremony 2023

Angeli Mittal, Design Editor

June 13, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern’s class of 2023 graduated Monday at the 165th Annual Commencement ceremony. This year’s graduates were joined by families, faculty and class of 1973 alumni celebrating their 50th reunion. After receiving his Honorary Doctor of Laws, Gov. J.B. Pritzker (Pritzker ‘93) delivered the commencement address. Following the graduate and undergraduate student speakers, the ceremony concluded with a cap toss.

Two students in purple gowns and black caps point and wave to the crowd.
A person in a purple robe and black stole talks into a microphone at a podium.
Students in purple robes and black caps read off of a white piece of paper.A person in a purple robe and black cap speaks into a microphone.Students in purple robes clap.A student in a purple robe and black cap speaks into a microphone.Alumni wearing purple robes and black caps in the bleachers reach out toward the crowd.A student in a purple robe sings alongside another person in red.Students in purple robes move their tassel to the left side of their cap.Two students with purple robes hold their arms up each student with a black cap in hand.

