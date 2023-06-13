Captured: Northwestern Commencement ceremony 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern’s class of 2023 graduated Monday at the 165th Annual Commencement ceremony. This year’s graduates were joined by families, faculty and class of 1973 alumni celebrating their 50th reunion. After receiving his Honorary Doctor of Laws, Gov. J.B. Pritzker (Pritzker ‘93) delivered the commencement address. Following the graduate and undergraduate student speakers, the ceremony concluded with a cap toss.







