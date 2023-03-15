Pritzker to give 2023 commencement address, receive Honorary Doctor of Laws

Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker — a life member of the Northwestern Law Board — and his wife M.K. Pritzker made a $100 million donation to Northwestern’s School of Law.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (Pritzker ’93) will be this year’s commencement speaker, the University announced in a news release Wednesday. He will address Northwestern’s Class of 2023 on June 12 at Ryan Field.

“We’re honored to welcome Gov. J.B. Pritzker back to campus as this year’s commencement speaker,” University President Michael Schill said in the release. “He’s not only the governor of our great state of Illinois, he’s a graduate of Northwestern Law, and along with his wife, M.K., a longtime supporter of the University.”

Pritzker, who has served as Illinois’ 43rd Governor since 2019, will also receive an Honorary Doctor of Laws.

“I am deeply honored to be invited to join Northwestern University students as this year’s commencement speaker,” Pritzker said in the release. “As a Northwestern law school graduate, this institution holds a special place in my heart.

