Illinois to mandate paid leave for all workers

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he will sign the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which requires employers to give employees paid leave based on hours worked.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he will sign a bill requiring employers to let workers earn and use at least 40 hours of paid leave annually starting in 2024, according to a Jan. 11 press release. It will apply to all employers except school and park districts.

The Paid Leave for All Workers Act will allow workers to start using this leave either 90 days after they start working or 90 days after the legislation takes effect Jan. 1, 2024 — whichever is later. Workers gain one hour of leave for every 40 hours worked for a minimum of 40 hours each year.

The bill also establishes a Paid Leave for All Workers Fund to enforce the act. Employers who violate the act must pay a $2,500 fine that will go toward the fund.

On Jan. 10, the state House passed the bill 78-30; the state Senate passed it 38-16.

“I’m looking forward to signing this legislation and giving a safety net to hardworking Illinoisans,” Pritzker said in the release.

