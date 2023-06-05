The Daily Northwestern’s 2023 Graduation Issue

As members of the class of 2023 prepare to move on from their time at Northwestern, our staff’s seniors reflected on their time on campus in this year’s Graduation Issue. We’ve compiled some of the most memorable moments the class has lived through in Evanston and at NU, ranging from athletics to arts and activism.

Go through our Graduation Issue — either on our website or by reading our digital paper to remember the experiences of the last four years and read our seniors’ final Daily columns.