Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Kathryn Hahn declares class of 2024 “worthy of celebration” in commencement address
June 10, 2024
Pro-Palestinian graduates walk out of 2024 Commencement Ceremony in solidarity with Gaza
June 9, 2024
‘Wildcats should have wild dreams:’ Nikki Okrah delivers optimistic 2024 Weinberg Convocation address
June 9, 2024
Trending Stories
1
460 Views
NU announces plans to prevent disruptions at commencement
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • June 4, 2024
2
316 Views
Pro-Palestinian graduates walk out of 2024 Commencement Ceremony in solidarity with Gaza
Shannon Tyler, Summer Editor in Chief • June 9, 2024
3
251 Views
Kathryn Hahn declares class of 2024 “worthy of celebration” in commencement address
Lucas Kim, Print Managing Editor • June 10, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Pro-Palestinian graduates walk out of 2024 Commencement Ceremony in solidarity with Gaza

The+protest+outside+the+United+Center+in+the+University%E2%80%99s+designated+%E2%80%9Cfree+speech+zone%E2%80%9D+saw+over+100+people%2C+including+graduates+who+walked+out%2C+family+members+and+community+members.
Shannon Tyler/The Daily Northwestern
The protest outside the United Center in the University’s designated “free speech zone” saw over 100 people, including graduates who walked out, family members and community members.
Shannon Tyler, Summer Editor in Chief
June 9, 2024

Shortly after the procession of Northwestern’s class of 2024 into the United Center for the 166th Annual Commencement Ceremony, over 50 graduates, some holding Palestinian flags, silently stood up and walked out. 

The students walked out at about 11:40 a.m. when Peter Barris, chair of the Board of Trustees, began giving his greeting address. They left the building to join dozens of family and community members protesting outside the arena in the University’s designated “free speech zone” to protest the NU’s investment in companies and institutions connected to Israel and hold a ceremony of their own honoring those killed in Gaza. 

“This community of people here took the difficult action, the scary action of standing up in a room full of people celebrating during a genocide, standing up in a room full of people who felt the need to ignore what is happening in the world,” Jordan Muhammad (Communication ’24) said. “The ceremony necessitated ignoring what is happening in the world, and we are in a community that is centering what is happening in the world.” 

Several dozen graduates adorned their cap and gowns with Palestinian keffiyeh scarves, flags and phrases to show solidarity during the Commencement. The back of Muhammad’s gown read “What about Gaza’s class of 2024?” 

Preparing for potential protests from students, the University announced a new policy regarding graduation security. Vice President of Student Affairs Susan Davis and University Provost Kathleen Hagerty released a statement Tuesday outlining the University’s plans to prevent and respond to potential disruptions during Graduation Weekend activities.

According to the message, artificial noisemakers, banners, flags, flyers and “anything else that would interfere with another guest’s ability to see, hear and enjoy the ceremony” would be prohibited at commencement and convocation ceremonies.

If students are suspected of violating the Student Code of Conduct, the University will hold their degrees pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings, according to the email.

Hagerty and Davis also stated there would be a designated free speech area outside the venue, and the message stated that the University “encourages anyone who wishes to engage in expressive activity to do so there.”

Students across the country — including at the University of Chicago and Harvard University — have walked out of other graduation ceremonies and demonstrated solidarity with Palestine through flags and banners. Some universities including Columbia University and the University of Southern California preemptively canceled their all-school ceremonies due to student protests. 

Protesters held a ceremony for lost lives in Gaza. Graduates pinned a rose to a pamphlet that read the name and story of someone killed. (Shannon Tyler/The Daily Northwestern)

As the students walked out, they chanted “Free, Free Palestine” before conducting a ceremony to mourn the lost lives of Palestinians. 

Each graduate read the name and the story of someone who had died in Gaza. For each person, the graduates took a rose and a piece of paper that read the person’s name and story and then pinned them to a banner that read “No Graduation in Gaza, For the Martyrs.”

Rabbi Brant Rosen, the founding Rabbi of Tzedek Chicago joined the group and led the Mourner’s Kaddish, a prayer for the memory of those who have passed.

“We say this as we remember the memory of those who have been killed in this genocide,” Rosen said. “We are also affirming the goodness of our solidarity with one another and the goodness of the vision of the world we are creating together.”  

An NU alum who spoke at the protest said many other alumni who were involved in Northwestern Students for Justice in Palestine and the NU Divestment Coalition visited campus in April to support students at the Pro-Palestinian encampment on Deering Meadow.

They said the movement transcends the four year cycles of students and that the class of 2024 is “planting the seed” for future classes. 

“The proudest I have ever been of my alma mater was on April 26, 2024 when I saw community galvanized by your steadfast conviction in holding the University accountable through its direct investment in its genocide that has been televised for the entire world,” the alum said. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @Shannonmtyler

Related Stories:

Kathryn Hahn declares class of 2024 “worthy of celebration” in commencement address

NU announces plans to prevent disruptions at commencement

Administrators, student demonstrators reach agreement to end encampment on Deering Meadow

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
Northwestern’s class of 2024 is made up of 7,720 undergraduate and graduate students.
Kathryn Hahn declares class of 2024 “worthy of celebration” in commencement address
Nikki Okrah (Weinberg ’11), Weinberg’s Convocation speaker, founded Chaku Foods in hopes of giving back to her home country Ghana.
‘Wildcats should have wild dreams:’ Nikki Okrah delivers optimistic 2024 Weinberg Convocation address
Commencement will be held June 9 at the United Center.
NU announces plans to prevent disruptions at commencement
NUGW union members gathered outside of Rebecca Crown Center to deliver an open letter to University administration calling for adequate funding resources for graduate students.
‘No funding cuts, no more lies’: NU Graduate Workers march after University withdraws fellowship funding
Though the annual rainbow light display on Deering Library has been canceled, students can still participate in different Pride Month events on campus.
Pride Month despite the lights: How students will be celebrating without Deering display
Over the last two years, visiting scholars have arrived from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Turkey and Ukraine.
The Daily Explains: What is the Scholars at Risk program, and how will NU provide new scholarships to Palestinian students and faculty?
More in Latest Stories
Each summer, Evanston organizations put together programs to offer residents, especially students, free meals.
Evanston summer programs offer free meals, produce for youth
Scales in front of a redlined Evanston.
The Daily Explains: Contextualizing the Evanston reparations lawsuit
People sit in chairs, some holding up a sign that reads “Justice for Wesley.”
Wesley Avenue apartment tenants file lawsuit against property owners, managers
Perry: A little humility goes a long way
Perry: A little humility goes a long way
Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist
Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist
Haner: A love letter to the multimedia room
Haner: A love letter to the multimedia room
More in Top Stories
A silver car decorated with rainbow streamers, pride flags and plastic flowers.
Evanston Pride youth car parade cultivates safe space amidst increased anti-LGBTQ+ legislation nationwide
Fire crews stand on beach by lake.
Evanston authorities say ‘misreport’ likely after calling off search for swimmer
Northwestern graduate student attacker Izzy Scane won her second consecutive Tewaaraton Award Thursday night.
Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Izzy Scane wins 2024 Tewaaraton Award
A kangaroo.
Leaping into controversy: Illinois bill could pouch kangaroo ownership
A sign that says Welcome to Evanston.
‘Doom and gloom’ no more? City Council tackles financial future, tax changes
Steve Albini crouches behind a sheet of plexiglass as a crowd of his campus adversaries gather around to throw things at him. They were invited by Albini as a part of a project for Albini’s art class. Much of Albini’s provocative career got its start during his time at NU.
Steve Albini’s death leaves artistic legacy at NU, Chicago
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in