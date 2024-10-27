Evanston holds annual Trick or Treat Stroll

Evanston held its annual Trick or Treat Stroll Saturday afternoon, when families traveled between 40 participating businesses to collect treats.

About 400 participants went to Fountain Square to pick up a Trick or Treat Stroll map and a bag provided by First Northern Credit Union. From there, many costume-clad participants went from business to business collecting Halloween treats.

The event helped residents learn more about Downtown Evanston businesses, said Laura Brown, Downtown Evanston’s director of marketing.

“It’s always fun to see everyone in costume and people in the downtown district, out and exploring the area and just having a good time,” Brown said.

Sweetgreen, a salad and grain bowl chain restaurant located at 1601 Sherman Ave., refrained from handing out typical Halloween candy this year, store employee David Bucio said.

Bucio said Sweetgreen focuses on healthy eating, so the establishment handed out a healthier option: crispy rice treats made with honey date caramel, quinoa and brown rice. The store also handed out 100 kids-eat-free coupons with a $15 purchase.

“It’s a good marketing opportunity for us, but also it’s a way for us to participate in what’s going on in the community,” Bucio said.

TruFit Personal Training & Wellness Studios, located at 610 Davis St., saw the event as an opportunity to connect with the community, said Sarah Laspas, a TruFit personal trainer.

She added that it allowed her family to experience Halloween fun.

“We actually live in a condo, so we’re not gonna have any trick-or-treaters there, so we just thought it would be a fun thing to do,” Laspas said.

Participants dressed in costumes ranging from inflatable frogs to their favorite Disney characters. Some also brought their dogs dressed in costumes.

Rogers Park resident and parent Nayely Martinez said she saw the event as a safe alternative to traditional trick-or-treating on Halloween.

“We’re here for a trick-or-treat with my daughter because it’s during the day,” Martinez said. “It keeps it a little bit safer instead of going to people’s houses and not knowing what to expect or who’s going to open the door. So at least it is in a well-lit public area.”

