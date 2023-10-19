Evanston parents weigh in on city’s trick-or-treating hours

Evanston’s official trick-or-treating hours will once again begin at 4 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. this Halloween.

Despite finishing earlier than most cities on Halloween night, many Evanston residents like Jen Peterson, who has lived in Evanston for the past 12 years, said she prefers the city’s time frame. Especially with Halloween falling on a Tuesday this year, Peterson said the earlier hours are more convenient for parents.

“I do think it keeps (kids) safe,” Peterson said. “That way the little littles can trick-or-treat while it’s still light out, but 7 (p.m.) gives the older kids a chance to trick-or-treat in the dark while it’s still early enough that people are keeping an eye out.”

Evanston resident Rebecca Phend said the early hours help avoid any potential safety hazards that come with having kids out after dark.

“(When) driving, you just really can’t see anything because it’s so dark, and especially if (kids are) darting out — not at crosswalks,” Phend said. “That also gives people a chance to be like, ‘Okay, there’s an official end time, I can shut my light off, and I don’t have to worry about people knocking on my door at 10 o’clock at night.’”

For other Evanston parents like Vallorie Pearson, the early start and end times often conflict with their busy work schedules.

Pearson, a single mother of five, said things tend to be hectic on Halloween once her kids get out of school. Often, the family’s trick-or-treating doesn’t begin until 6 p.m. Still, Pearson said she has never witnessed or experienced strict enforcement from the city or its residents.

“I don’t see the police really (say), ‘Hey, you get inside,’ if they see a parent out later with their child, and I think that’s because most officers do understand when you work a blue collar job, your hours aren’t from 7 (a.m.) to 3 (p.m.),” Pearson said.

Prior to the Oct. 31 festivities, Evanston’s annual Halloween-themed programming will begin this weekend, kicking off with Saturday’s Central Street Trick-or-Treat and Zombie Scramble events.

Along with the earlier hours, Peterson said she appreciated the city and neighborhoods’ efforts to provide more family-friendly ways of celebrating.

“Not every kid loves Halloween,” Peterson said. “Not every kid wants to go out in the dark, and I love that we have those so that there are options for kids who want to participate in Halloween in a different way.”

Email: [email protected]

Related stories:

— Evanston Harvest Festival leaves residents falling for autumnal celebrations

— Main-Dempster Mile celebrates Halloween with costumes, candy and canine cookies

— Evanston reimagines Halloween amid pandemic