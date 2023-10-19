Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
53° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
‘The rattiest block’: Downtown Evanston experiences post-pandemic rat frenzy
October 20, 2023
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern dominates in 3-0 victory over Minnesota
October 19, 2023
MSNBC commentator Rachel Maddow intersects history with public dialogue in Northwestern, Chicago Humanities Festival talks
October 19, 2023
Trending Stories
1
8622 Views
By the Numbers: 7 of Illinois’s most prominent universities compared
Danny O’Grady, Design Editor • October 17, 2023
2
5150 Views
LTE: Open letter on NU leaders’ responses to war in Palestine and Israel
October 16, 2023
3
2737 Views
Egg Harbor Cafe to open new location in Evanston on Nov. 14
Yanyan Li, Reporter • October 15, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Evanston parents weigh in on city’s trick-or-treating hours

A+child+in+a+red+and+gold+cap+walks+atop+a+stone+ledge.+To+their+left+is+a+child+in+a+gold+costume+with+a+blue+shirt%2C+and+to+their+left+is+someone+in+a+red+cape+and+gray+helmet.
Angeli Mittal/Daily Senior Staffer
As in previous years, Evanston families will be expected to adhere to the city’s official trick-or-treating hours this Halloween from 4-7 p.m.
Olivia Joung, Reporter
October 19, 2023

Evanston’s official trick-or-treating hours will once again begin at 4 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. this Halloween. 

Despite finishing earlier than most cities on Halloween night, many Evanston residents like Jen Peterson, who has lived in Evanston for the past 12 years, said she prefers the city’s time frame. Especially with Halloween falling on a Tuesday this year, Peterson said the earlier hours are more convenient for parents.

“I do think it keeps (kids) safe,” Peterson said. “That way the little littles can trick-or-treat while it’s still light out, but 7 (p.m.) gives the older kids a chance to trick-or-treat in the dark while it’s still early enough that people are keeping an eye out.”

Evanston resident Rebecca Phend said the early hours help avoid any potential safety hazards that come with having kids out after dark.

“(When) driving, you just really can’t see anything because it’s so dark, and especially if (kids are) darting out — not at crosswalks,” Phend said. “That also gives people a chance to be like, ‘Okay, there’s an official end time, I can shut my light off, and I don’t have to worry about people knocking on my door at 10 o’clock at night.’”

For other Evanston parents like Vallorie Pearson, the early start and end times often conflict with their busy work schedules.

Pearson, a single mother of five, said things tend to be hectic on Halloween once her kids get out of school. Often, the family’s trick-or-treating doesn’t begin until 6 p.m. Still, Pearson said she has never witnessed or experienced strict enforcement from the city or its residents.

“I don’t see the police really (say), ‘Hey, you get inside,’ if they see a parent out later with their child, and I think that’s because most officers do understand when you work a blue collar job, your hours aren’t from 7 (a.m.) to 3 (p.m.),” Pearson said. 

Prior to the Oct. 31 festivities, Evanston’s annual Halloween-themed programming will begin this weekend, kicking off with Saturday’s Central Street Trick-or-Treat and Zombie Scramble events.

Along with the earlier hours, Peterson said she appreciated the city and neighborhoods’ efforts to provide more family-friendly ways of celebrating.

“Not every kid loves Halloween,” Peterson said. “Not every kid wants to go out in the dark, and I love that we have those so that there are options for kids who want to participate in Halloween in a different way.”

Email: [email protected]

Related stories:

Evanston Harvest Festival leaves residents falling for autumnal celebrations

Main-Dempster Mile celebrates Halloween with costumes, candy and canine cookies

Evanston reimagines Halloween amid pandemic
More to Discover
More in City
After the Land Use Commission collectively heard 13 hours of testimony about Ryan Field, these ordinances will be the only topic of discussion at the meeting.
City Council to discuss Ryan Field in special meeting Oct. 30
“Stage Fright” is the theme of Evanston Township High School’s 66th production of YAMO.
Evanston Township High School puts on 66th YAMO production
The front of the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center.
Participatory Budgeting Leadership Committee allocates remaining $85,000
Evanston Township High School, a brick building, with flowers in front.
Petition calls to cancel tardiness rollover policy at ETHS
An orange map of Evanston next to an icon of a house with an equal sign inside.
New Just Cause Ordinance hopes to ensure housing equitability for tenants
Mayor Daniel Biss, wearing a dark suit and blue tie, looks to the side.
City Council debates new funding sources for Evanston infrastructure projects
More in Latest Stories
This program has been in the works for three years.
School of Communications, Weinberg and Medill faculty join forces to launch new graduate program
A graphic of a newspaper with blank images and lines of text, with the words “News Quiz” in place of the newspaper name. This graphic is on a purple background, with the words “The Daily Northwestern’s” at the top in white text.
News Quiz: Michelle Zauner speaks at One Book Keynote, 34th Leopold Lecture on international relations, new Egg Harbor Cafe location in Evanston
A building stands tall with the words “McCormick Journalism Center” mounted on the front in gold lettering.
Medill welcomes journalist fleeing Cameroon Hasman Mana to faculty
“Shine Like a Lake” explores vulnerability within a lost-to-found story arc
“Shine Like a Lake” explores vulnerability within a lost-to-found story arc
Freshman outside hitter Drew Wright. Wright posted three digs in Northwestern’s straight sets loss to No. 2 Nebraska on Wednesday.
Volleyball: Northwestern falls to No. 2 Nebraska in straight sets
Northwestern defenders swarm Howard running back Eden James to make the tackle. NU’s defensive unit will need to be on point Saturday versus Nebraska.
Football: Northwestern’s defense prepares for Nebraska’s dual-threat quarterback and top rushing attack
More in Local
Train pulls into elevated station over street, overcast sky.
Slow Howard Station transfers frustrate riders ahead of renovation plans
Woman critically injured in accident on Central Street in Evanston
Mayor Daniel Biss stands behind a podium and speaks into a microphone.
Mayor Biss releases statement on Israel-Hamas war
A group of people stand around a cart with flowers.
Inspire Through Flowers gives new life and purpose to donated flowers
A group of people wearing eclipse glasses look toward the sky.
Residents, EPL prepare for Saturday’s partial solar eclipse
Despite the sport’s growing popularity, Evanston still has no dedicated pickleball courts.
Evanston pickleballers push for dedicated courts
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in