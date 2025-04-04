Categories:

Gallery: Back of House at Cookology’s 2025 Pop-Up Restaurant

Byline photo of Christina Lin
Christina Lin, Photo Editor
April 4, 2025
Flatbread slices and three different spreads.
The pop-up’s menu this year was centered around the idea of elevating street food.
Cookology’s annual pop-up restaurant took place Thursday evening at Sheil Catholic Center. A reservation for the club’s biggest event is highly coveted and often hard to get. If guests are lucky enough to snag a spot, the pop-up is an immersive culinary experience and a way for food lovers to bond. The dishes were all served in roughly 20-minute windows and the Cookology chefs rushed to keep up with the timeline. Let’s take a back-of-house peek at Cookology’s biggest event of the year.

Three people work inside the kitchen while another person watches from the outside
On Thursday, the Cookology chefs had a 4 p.m. call time, but many began preparing their dishes earlier. (Christina Lin/The Daily Northwestern)
A person grates cheese in a kitchen
Some dishes, like the crepes and arancini, needed to be prepared the day before. The arancini chefs, Medill freshman and Daily staffer Teresa Ayala Leon and McCormick sophomore Alex Sangster, prepared the risotto for the dish Wednesday evening. (Christina Lin/The Daily Northwestern)
Menu placed on a plate with two forks to the left.
The menu featured two different entrees, main courses, desserts and drinks. (Christina Lin/The Daily Northwestern)
Three people work in a kitchen
The kitchen pulsed with energy, with 14 Cookology chefs moving from station to station. (Christina Lin/The Daily Northwestern)
A person smiles towards someone out of frame
Thirty-nine guests were invited to the event, with each paying $25 for the experience. (Christina Lin/The Daily Northwestern)
A drummer, a bassist and a guitarist perform
Cookology also invited three musicians to play live jazz music while the guests dined. (Christina Lin/The Daily Northwestern)
Two tacos on a plate with a slice of lime and elote on the side.
The chefs made two mains, including skirt steak and Kenyan biryani tacos. (Christina Lin/The Daily Northwestern)
Three people plate dishes.
Cookology also prepared meze platters, chicken satay, agua fresca and thai tea. (Christina Lin/The Daily Northwestern)
Five hotteoks sit on a table.
The night ended on a sweet note with Korean street food hotteok and French dish crepes served as dessert. (Christina Lin/The Daily Northwestern)

 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @chrisyjlin

 

