Low marijuana sales hinder Evanston reparations distribution

Evanston’s Reparations Committee has delivered more than $5 million in reparation payments to 212 recipients, but committee members discussed Thursday the detriment of low cannabis sales on their ongoing efforts.

Before hearing remarks and taking questions from residents, committee member Robin Rue Simmons said cannabis sales tax revenue from 2019 was “far less” than expected, primarily due to only one dispensary being open rather than the projected three.

The program delivers reparations payments to Black Evanston residents who faced discriminatory zoning laws from 1919 through 1969 and their descendants. Its funding relies on cannabis sales tax and real estate tax money.

While Evanston now has two cannabis stores, its sales still fall short of the committee’s desired outcomes, Simmons said. Meanwhile, the state has continuously set marijuana sales records — the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation said the state posted an annual high in 2023.

Simmons said she wants answers about the city’s low cannabis sales besides the limited supply of marijuana stores.

“We have two (dispensaries) now, and it seems that their sales are lower than even maybe they projected, which is interesting because the news is reporting very high revenues and successes in the cannabis industry here in Illinois,” Simmons said.

Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd), a Reparations Committee member, said the next round of reparations distributions will rely on cannabis sales and the tax increment received from the city.

But she added that the timeline is difficult to predict.

“We’re hoping responsible cannabis sales increase,” Harris said.

Harris also said she wants residents who are already promised reparations to receive them before opening a new round of applicants for the program.

Carlis Sutton, a Reparations Committee member and 5th Ward City Council candidate, addressed a concern that the committee was not aggressive enough in implementing payments, adding that it has tried to distribute funds. Despite the committee’s pledge to deliver the funds, he also said it can improve communication.

“If anyone thinks that we are on the committee, trying to prevent you from the distribution of funds, I want to deny that,” Sutton said. “We’re doing everything on this committee to implement the program and get each payment today.”

Simmons also said there was no update on the May lawsuit, which alleged that the city’s reparations program violated the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. But she reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to delivering such funds.

The committee’s next meeting is April 3. Tasheik Kerr, assistant to the city manager, said it will occur on the second floor at 909 Davis St. as a part of city operations’ move downtown.

Email: [email protected]

X: @kamran_nia

Related Stories:

— Evanston Reparations Committee announces $5.2 million given to reparations recipients through Restorative Housing Program

— The Daily Explains: Contextualizing the Evanston reparations lawsuit

— Descendants of Evanston residents file federal class action suit against reparations program