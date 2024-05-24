Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
University President Michael Schill tried to walk a thin line in his remarks before congress. He still faces dissatisfaction from dueling camps.
May 24, 2024
Descendants of Evanston residents file federal class action suit against reparations program
May 24, 2024
Evanston Made to celebrate 10th anniversary in June with new art exhibit
May 23, 2024
Trending Stories
1
3920 Views
In Focus: As Northwestern considers another decade in Qatar, some NU-Q students say campus falls short of promises
Saul Pink and Samantha PowersMay 20, 2024
2
2029 Views
In Focus: McCormick students allege misconduct, differential treatment from Segal shop professional
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • May 21, 2024
3
1663 Views
What to Watch For: University President Michael Schill gears up for congressional testimony
Jake Epstein, Print Managing Editor • May 19, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Descendants of Evanston residents file federal class action suit against reparations program

A+pair+of+hands+with+money+falling+around.
Daily file illustration by Shveta Shah
The plaintiffs in the case identify as non-Black or non-African-American descendants of Evanston residents.
William Tong, City Editor
May 24, 2024

Six descendants of Evanston residents filed a federal class action lawsuit against the city Thursday, alleging its reparations program violates the U.S. Constitution by unnecessarily discriminating on the basis of race.

Evanston is the first city in the U.S. to adopt a reparations program for its Black residents. The Restorative Housing Program, enacted in 2021, aims to “address the historical wealth and opportunity gaps that African American/Black residents of Evanston experienced,” according to the city’s website.

As part of the program, Black residents who lived in Evanston from 1919 to 1969 and their direct descendants can be eligible for up to $25,000 in cash from the City.

The plaintiffs are represented by attorneys with the conservative nonprofit Judicial Watch. They do not identify as Black nor African American, nor did their Evanston resident ancestors, according to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

The plaintiffs are asking for a judge to declare the racial component of the reparations program unconstitutional and stop the city from using race as part of the application process, according to the complaint. They are also asking the judge to award anyone who meets the program’s non-racial criteria $25,000 each.

Specifically, the plaintiffs allege that Evanston’s program violates the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause, which requires government policies that operate on racial distinctions to be narrowly tailored to further compelling government interests.

“Remedying societal discrimination is not a compelling governmental interest,” the complaint reads.

The plaintiffs also argue that the city hasn’t considered other race-neutral or more narrowly constructed ways to determine if an applicant for the program had ancestors who experienced housing discrimination.

“This scheme unconstitutionally discriminates against anyone who does not identify as Black or African American,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton in a Thursday news release. “This class action, civil rights lawsuit will be a historic defense of our color-blind Constitution.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @william2tong

Related Stories: 

A reparations retrospective: Looking back at Evanston’s historic reparations initiative

Evanston Reparations Committee collaborates with Liberty Bank to boost Black homeownership and generational health

Reparations committee determines order for reparations distribution

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City
three paintings of buildings
Evanston Made to celebrate 10th anniversary in June with new art exhibit
People at an outdoor market.
Downtown Evanston expands Thursday Night Market, includes free live concerts
A fist in front of red, yellow and green poofs of color, all with a brown background with black scribbles.
Fifth annual Juneteenth celebration sees new additions to parade, festivities
A person speaks at a podium.
Connections for the Homeless honors staff, volunteers, participants at Milestone Celebration
A demolition site.
After early blow, Ryan Field foes expand claims in suit against Evanston, NU
A rainbow car with three people wearing multi-colored clothing and holding balloons.
How to celebrate Pride Month in Evanston and Chicago
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in