Police arrest man with loaded handgun near Evanston Public Library

Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
The Evanston Public Library’s Main Branch in downtown Evanston, seen Saturday.
Clara Martinez, Assistant City Editor
March 8, 2025

Police arrested a 24-year-old Evanston man, whom they found in possession of a loaded handgun, near the Evanston Public Library’s Main Branch on Thursday morning. 

Desrick Yorke was also wanted in connection to a prior incident, and the Evanston Police Department immediately took him into custody, according to a news release.

Police found a Smith & Wesson .380 handgun in his coat pocket. 

In Illinois, state law requires that gun owners have a Firearm Owners Identification Card and undergo a background check if they contract a private seller. 

The press release stated that during the investigation of Yorke, “he detailed how he came to be in possession of the handgun.” Subsequently, the Cook County State’s Attorney Office approved a felony charge of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon. 

Yorke was scheduled to appear at the Skokie Courthouse on Friday.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @claramart1nez7

