Men’s Basketball: Former Holy Cross guard Max Green transfers to Northwestern

Daily file photo by Anna Watson
Guard Max Green has three years of eligibility remaining as he joins the Wildcats.
Eli Kronenberg, Opinion Editor
April 12, 2025

Former Holy Cross guard Max Green committed to Northwestern through the transfer portal, Green announced on Instagram Saturday.

Green enters the program with three years of eligibility remaining following a standout freshman season in which he averaged team-highs of 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

A 6-foot-6 guard, Green brings a multi-faceted offensive game to Evanston, including proficiency getting to the rim off the dribble and a knack for knocking down three-pointers. He shot 38% from three-point range on 5.9 attempts per game last season.

Green helped propel Holy Cross to 13 wins, its most in a season since 2018-19. 

In his lone season in the Patriot League, Green ranked seventh in the conference in both points and assists per game and 10th in rebounds per game, earning both the Patriot League Rookie of the Year award and an All-Patriot Third Team nod. 

Green’s nine Patriot League Rookie of the Week honors matched the all-time conference record, joining NBA stalwart C.J. McCollum and Marquis Hall.

The La Grange, Kentucky, native will be coach Chris Collins’ second transfer addition for the 2025-26 season, following former USF guard Jayden Reid’s announcement on April 3. Collins also recently inked a contract extension that will keep him as Northwestern’s head coach through 2030.

Green joins a squad undergoing significant turnover. The Wildcats had five players graduate at the end of the 2024-25 season, with Brooks Barnhizer, Matthew Nicholson, Ty Berry, Jalen Leach and Keenan Fitzmorris each hanging up their purple and white kits. Collins will bring in a five-player freshman class to fill the void, which 247 Sports ranks as the 20th best in the nation.

After acquiring Green, NU retains one spot for a potential transfer to complete its 2025-26 roster.

Email: [email protected]

X: @EliKronenberg

 

