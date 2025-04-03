Subscribe
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern acquires transfer guard Jayden Reid from USF

Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Guard Jayden Reid will be a three-point threat for coach Chris Collins’ squad next season.
Henry Frieman, Design Editor
April 3, 2025

Guard Jayden Reid will transfer to Northwestern, he announced on his X page Thursday.

Reid, who will classify as a junior at NU, spent his first two seasons at the University of South Florida. He was named to the American Athletic Conference’s All-Freshman Team following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

Last year, Reid averaged a team-high 12.6 points and 3.6 assists while also leading the team in steals per game with 1.8. He shot at a 39.2% clip and made 35.8% of his three-point attempts, a decrease from his 47.5% mark from deep during his freshman campaign. 

Hailing from Westbury, New York, Reid was a member of the South Florida squad that reached the National Invitational Tournament — the Bulls’ first in five seasons — during his freshman year. 

Reid scored in double digits 21 times throughout the 2024-25 season and notched a career-high 26 points in a loss to UAB Jan. 15. In the first round of the AAC tournament, against Wichita State, Reid scored 19 points while dishing out three assists.

With the impending graduation of guards Ty Berry, Brooks Barnhizer and Jalen Leach, Reid will provide a three-point shooting threat and playmaking ability as coach Chris Collins retools his roster for the 2025-26 season.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @HenryFrieman

 

