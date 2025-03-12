Men’s Basketball: ‘They’re trying to get us’: Northwestern embraces us vs. them mentality in Big Ten Tournament first-round win over Minnesota

INDIANAPOLIS — Before Northwestern took the court for its 72-64 Big Ten Tournament-opening win over Minnesota Wednesday, its trip to Indianapolis had already been riddled with the type of unforeseen hurdles the team has become accustomed to throughout its 2024-25 campaign.

In sweltering hotel rooms that coach Chris Collins said lacked air conditioning, NU players struggled to sleep. Graduate student guard Ty Berry tossed and turned, lying above his bed’s covers. Junior forward Nick Martinelli and freshman guard Angelo Ciaravino rubbed ice from a bucket on themselves, trying to stay cool.

“That’s where the league put (us),” Collins said postgame. “Every way they turn, they’re trying to get us.”

Collins has long alluded to what he perceives as the Big Ten’s consistent disrespect toward his program. While the longtime Wildcats (17-15, 8-13 Big Ten) head coach praised his group’s resiliency, highlighting increased contributions from freshman guard K.J. Windham and sophomore guard Jordan Clayton, he remained frustrated with the way he feels his team has been mistreated.

After Martinelli discussed the ice cube maneuver postgame, Collins interjected, “We’re used to being treated like that by this league.”

When pressed to elaborate on his concerns, Collins said, “You guys are the ones tweeting out how we’re being officiated and how we’re being treated, so I don’t have to say anything. You guys watch the same games I do, so I’m not going to get into any of that stuff.”

On his way out of the press room, Collins was asked if any other teams were staying at the overheated hotel. “No other teams, just the ’Cats,” he replied, before repeating “Go figure” as he exited the room.

When the aforementioned ’Cats took the Gainbridge Fieldhouse floor Wednesday following their sleepless night, the two-word motto on their warmup jerseys — “Doubt Us” — proved apt.

In NU’s win over the Golden Gophers (15-17, 7-14 Big Ten), it displayed a single-minded determination that has buoyed the team in the face of devastating injuries, refereeing controversies and recent hotel shenanigans.

Amid an awkward first possession in which the ’Cats struggled to break through Minnesota’s perimeter defense, junior guard Justin Mullins grabbed an offensive rebound on a botched layup attempt and Martinelli knocked down his trademark off-balance floater, propelling NU’s first lead.

Clayton, who is usually replaced by Windham at the first substitution opportunity, remained on the court before the 16-minute media timeout. Windham instead replaced Mullins after Clayton knocked down an early layup..

On a day where he ultimately amassed a career-high 11 points, the Medford, Massachusetts native played in almost all of the first half.

“What a story, right?” Collins said, referring to Clayton’s decision to forfeit what would’ve been an extra year of eligibility should he have continued to redshirt the season as initially intended.

When senior guard Brooks Barnhizer and graduate student guard Jalen Leach were ruled out with season-ending injuries, Clayton opted to re-enter the fray and has started every game for NU since.

In 34 minutes of play, he added four rebounds and four assists to his scoring tally as he cemented his role as a facilitator on the hardwood.

As the first half unfolded, Martinelli delivered the type of elite scoring Collins’s group has become accustomed to. He had accumulated half of NU’s total output when it led 32-29 at intermission.

But, after the break, the ’Cats spread their offensive wealth.

Berry knocked down three second-half triples as he and Windham combined for 18 points in the final 20 minutes.

With 9:51 left to play, NU’s lead ballooned to 15 points, its largest of the day. The Golden Gophers couldn’t cut their deficit to single digits until there was just over 90 seconds left on the clock.

Though Martinelli missed three free throws in the final two minutes, his prolific form seeped into the second half, and the junior ended the day with a game-high 28 points.

Martinelli’s dominant showing came just days after being named to the All-Big Ten Second Team, despite leading the conference in regular season scoring with 20.2 points per game.

When asked about his own scoring output postgame, Berry made a point of referring to Martinelli as “the best player in the league.”

While Martinelli downplayed his absence from the All-Big Ten First Team, Collins addressed the subject head-on.

Collins conceded that Big Ten coaches may have been pressured by time constraints to submit their votes before the regular season concluded. Still, he suggested Martinelli was deserving of a first-team nod.

“If you watch that game out there and you can tell me there’s five more impactful players in this conference, I’d be happy to talk about that with you,” Collins said. “He’s seeing double and triple teams every time he touches the ball, and his competitive will has just been amazing.”

For both Collins and Martinelli, though, conversations surrounding postseason accolades and future plans are premature compared to the urgency of the next task at hand.

As NU prepares to face No. 18 Wisconsin in the second round, there is no guaranteeing its players will have any less trouble sleeping in their infernal living arrangements. Collins said he and his staff were looking into solutions to the issue but that his squad would be ready to play either way.

“Our guys are resilient, man — there’s been a lot of stuff happening on and off the floor, and they just keep showing up and fighting,” Collins said. “If they gotta sleep in 85-degree weather, and that’s what the league wants us to do, then we’ll figure it out, we’ll come back tomorrow and fight to do our best against Wisconsin.”

