Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: No. 13 Maryland 74, Northwestern 61

Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Junior forward Nick Martinelli surveys passing options in a game earlier this season.
Audrey Pachuta, Sports Editor
March 8, 2025

Following a narrowly-missed comeback to UCLA at Welsh-Ryan Arena, a battered Northwestern squad traveled to face No. 13 Maryland in its final game of the regular season Saturday. 

Staring down a Terrapin (24-7, 14-6 Big Ten) team that boasts the most lethal scoring differential in the conference, the Wildcats (16-15, 7-13 Big Ten) held their own in a back-and-forth first half before the hosts ultimately handed them a convincing 74-61 loss.

When graduate student guard Ty Berry knocked down a 3-pointer and graduate student center Matthew Nicholson followed with a block on the other end to give NU a 9-6 lead at the first-half 16-minute media timeout, it was clear the veteran duo intended to carry their gritty senior night performances from the team’s previous outing into the East Coast road trip.

But the pair couldn’t sustain the momentum.

As has been the case in many games this season, junior forward Nick Martinelli’s team-leading 28-point performance wasn’t enough to push NU to victory without consistent contributions from the rest of coach Chris Collins’s offense. Martinelli accounted for nearly half of the team’s total points, with no other player besides Berry reaching double figures.

Both teams traded baskets throughout the first half, but neither could find a rhythm from beyond the arc, combining for just three 3-pointers by halftime. Maryland led 32-29 at the break.

While the ’Cats kept the game within reach for most of the second half, a 14-4 Terrapin run around the 7:30 mark dashed any hopes of an upset victory.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s Saturday loss to the Terrapins:

1. Maryland dominates on the glass

Facing one of Big Ten’s preeminent frontcourt duo’s in Maryland’s Julian Reese and Derik Queen, the ’Cats had their work cut out from them on the glass from the opening tip, and the Terrapin big men delivered. 

The hosts outpaced NU on the glass 45-23, as Reese and Queen combined for 21 total boards. 

With 8:34 remaining in the first half, Nicholson picked up his second personal foul, which sidelined him until after the break. Nicholson played just eight minutes in the opening half, splitting time with graduate student center Keenan Fitzmorris and redshirt sophomore forward Luke Hunger. 

The trio was simply unable to keep up with the Terrapins’ prolific post performance. 

As Nicholson fouled out with three minutes left to play, Maryland extended its lead to its highest point of the day as it ran down the clock to hand NU a convincing loss. 

2. Martinelli continues his record-breaking form

After 20 minutes of play, Martinelli had already scored 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting, while the rest of the team shot just 27.8% from the floor. In a standout first-half performance, the Glenview, Illinois native surpassed several program milestones, including the longest double-digit scoring streak at 24 games and the record for most made field goals in a single season. 

With just over two minutes left in the half, Martinelli took a hit to the midsection from a Maryland defender and was slow to get up off the floor. Appearing briefly shaken, he still managed to sink back-to-back free throws, capping off his run of 10-straight points without another NU player contributing.

Martinelli still seemed shuddered by the blow as junior guard Justin Mullins went coast-to-coast for and an-one fastbreak dunk and freshman guard Angelo Ciaravino took over in his stead with 44 seconds on the clock. 

But after Ciarvino recorded a quick foul, Martinelli re-entered immediately and played unphased for the rest of the game. 

After halftime, NU’s leading scorer and reigning Big Ten player of the week continued his dominant, record breaking form. His team-high 28 points made him the third-highest single-season scorer in program history.

3. The road ahead

Barring an unlikely series of upsets across the final weekend of regular-season conference play, the ’Cats will turn their attention to the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, which kicks off Wednesday.

With the loss to Maryland, NU can secure its spot in the tournament with a win by UCLA, Nebraska or Rutgers. However, if all three teams lose their respective home games, the ’Cats will miss the postseason.

After dropping their final two games of the regular season, what was already a slim chance at an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament now seems nearly impossible. If NU hopes to extend its March Madness streak to three seasons, a Big Ten Tournament title is a must.

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

Related Stories:

Rapid Recap: UCLA 73, Northwestern 69

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s dramatic rally falls short in penultimate regular season scuffle with UCLA

Captured: Northwestern Men’s Basketball falls 73-69 to UCLA

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
The Evanston Public Library’s Main Branch in downtown Evanston, seen Saturday.
Police arrest man with loaded handgun near Evanston Public Library
Jill Stein spoke to students about political corruption and U.S. foreign policy at Lutkin Hall.
Jill Stein talks oligarchy, foreign policy at Political Union winter speaker event
Five faculty members and a graduate student gathered at the McCormick Foundation Center Forum, expressing their concerns about the latest executive orders.
Faculty members express concerns at panel discussing political threats to universities
Students met at Foster-Walker Complex prior to delivering the petition.
SOLR hand-delivers petition in support of dining workers after vote to authorize strike last week
Northwestern is partway through its first full offseason under coach Tim Nollan. The Wildcats are looking to build on their 5-23 finish in 2024.
Volleyball: Northwestern recruits top transfers, returns to basics in first full offseason of Nollan era
Evanston resident Mike Moyer fixes up used bicycles in his workshop and donates them to people who need new wheels.
Evanston man marks milestone in drive to fix up, donate used bicycles
More in Men's Basketball
Graduate student center Keenan Fitzmorris takes in the moment during Monday’s Senior Night celebration.
Captured: Northwestern Men’s Basketball falls 73-69 to UCLA
Graduate student guard Ty Berry dunks against UCLA. Northwestern’s 73-69 loss to the Bruins hurt its odds of competing in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern seniors relive familiar blow in narrow loss to UCLA
Junior forward Nick Martinelli celebrates after a first-half floater.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s dramatic rally falls short in penultimate regular season scuffle with UCLA
Graduate student center Matthew Nicholson slams home a dunk to close out the first half Monday.
Rapid Recap: UCLA 73, Northwestern 69
Freshman guard K.J. Windham puts Iowa guard Brock Harding off balance in Northwestern’s 68-57 win over Iowa. Windham led all scorers with 20 points.
Men’s Basketball: Windham displays boundless potential in 20-point performance against Iowa
Graduate student center Keenan Fitzmorris slams home a dunk in Northwestern’s 68-57 win over Iowa Friday.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern stifles Iowa’s high-octane offense in 68-57 win
More in Sports
Now-senior Lauryn Nguyen holds a follow-through after a swing.
Women’s Golf: Nguyen finishes eighth among stacked field at Darius Rucker Intercollegiate
Wrestlers tussle during Northwestern and No. 6 Minnesota’s meet earlier this season.
Wrestling: NU to host 2025 Big Ten Championships this weekend
Junior infielder Kansas Robinson rounds the bases in a game last season.
Softball: Northwestern bounces back from weekend-opening loss, wins 3 straight
A Northwestern swimmer competes at a meet earlier this season.
Northwestern sets 4 school records at Big Ten Swimming and Diving Championships
Sophomore outfielder Jackson Freeman takes a swing during a game last season.
Baseball: Northwestern drops series sweep to No. 17 Duke
Coach Arvid Swan broke up his No. 1 and No. 2 doubles pairing between NU’s matches against Northern Kentucky and Marquette.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern clobbers Northern Kentucky and Marquette