Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
39° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Residents call for ceasefire resolution, hold peaceful demonstration at City Council
December 12, 2023
City Council approves $435 million budget for 2024, keeps property tax rate unchanged
December 12, 2023
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern upsets No.1 Purdue 92-88 in overtime
December 11, 2023
Trending Stories
1
277 Views
Equity and Empowerment Commission withdraws resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Saul Pink, Print Managing Editor • December 2, 2023
2
239 Views
Northwestern Medicine physicians file to unionize
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • December 1, 2023
3
225 Views
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 91, Detroit Mercy 59
Alex Cervantes, Sports Editor • December 10, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents call for ceasefire resolution, hold peaceful demonstration at City Council

Calls+for+a+ceasefire+have+grown+nationwide+after+the+U.S.+was+the+sole+member+of+the+United+Nations+Security+Council+to+vote+against+a+ceasefire+resolution+on+Dec.+8.
Daily file photo by Jacob Wendler
Calls for a ceasefire have grown nationwide after the U.S. was the sole member of the United Nations Security Council to vote against a ceasefire resolution on Dec. 8.
Lily Carey and Avani Kalra
December 12, 2023

Several dozen Evanston residents urged councilmembers to pass a resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza during Monday evening’s City Council meeting.

Residents gathered at council after the city’s Equity and Empowerment Commission discussed and voted to withdraw a proposed resolution that called for a ceasefire in Gaza on Nov. 30. The draft resolution contained 18 clauses focusing on the death of Palestinian civilians in Gaza and called for a release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Over 17,700 civilians have been killed in Gaza since Hamas launched its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, in which around 1,200 people were killed, according to Palestinian and Israeli officials. The Israeli government’s bombardment of Gaza has violated international law, according to the United Nations, and has prompted calls for a permanent ceasefire from across the globe. 

Commenters Monday, many of whom said they were members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, urged City Council to reintroduce the resolution. 

“The loss of Israeli life on Oct. 7 is devastating, particularly to members of our community who have loved ones in Israel, and the subsequent Israeli bombardment of Gaza in which more than 16,000 people have been killed so far reflects a wanton disregard for human life that we must condemn,” public commenter Lynn Pollack said. “A ceasefire resolution reflects a commitment to the value of all human life.”

Following public comment, residents gathered in the chamber to peacefully demonstrate, chanting slogans and holding signs. Mayor Daniel Biss requested for the chamber to be cleared, at which point the meeting was adjourned for more than 20 minutes while protestors were escorted out of the chamber by Evanston police. 

Many public commenters at the Nov. 30 Equity and Empowerment Commission meeting urged the commissioners to pull the resolution, saying it was “one-sided.” A letter circulated ahead of the meeting, which was signed by over one thousand community members, criticized the resolution for not making direct reference to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack against Israel.

Though the resolution was withdrawn, some residents have since called for the commission to be disbanded. Many commenters Monday said that they felt criticisms of the commission were driven by racism. The commission’s current chair, Darlene Cannon, and former chair, Karla Thomas, are both Black.

“The vitriol directed at this commission and the subsequent efforts to investigate and disband the commission are inappropriate and antithetical to the community’s stated values,” public commenter Robin Brown said. “The resolution was not divisive, but the response certainly was.”

Public commenters at Monday’s meeting commended the Equity and Empowerment Commission for introducing the resolution. 

Calls for a ceasefire have grown nationwide after the U.S. was the sole member of the United Nations Security Council to vote against a ceasefire resolution on Dec. 8.

Several public commenters read from a written statement signed by over 140 Evanston community members echoing support for the Equity and Empowerment Commission while advocating for a ceasefire. 

While the commission decided the resolution is beyond its scope, the letter argues that the issue has “real impacts on the way people of color are treated in our community.” Some commissioners and commenters on Nov. 30 argued that because the commission deals with Evanston-related issues, the war in Gaza does not fall within its purview.

The Equity and Empowerment Commission has not said whether it will bring forth another resolution. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lilylcarey

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @avanidkalra

Related Stories:

Equity and Empowerment Commission withdraws resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Protesters call for Schakowsky to support ceasefire, end U.S. aid to Israel

Hundreds call for Gaza ceasefire, divestment from Israeli military at Saturday rally
More to Discover
More in City
Balancing this year’s budget will leave the General Fund with a $10.5 million deficit, which the city plans to offset by pulling from its reserves.
City Council approves $435 million budget for 2024, keeps property tax rate unchanged
Evanston’s Equity and Empowerment Commission voted to withdraw a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza after a contentious meeting Thursday night.
Equity and Empowerment Commission withdraws resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza
The lawsuit alleges that “the approval of Northwestern’s requested zoning changes was arbitrary, capricious and a deprivation of Plaintiffs’ substantive and procedural due process rights.
Most Livable City Association files complaint, asks Cook County to invalidate Ryan Field rezoning
A man wearing a dark jacket and gloves points toward trees.
Chicago-area tree farms brave soil conditions, gear up for Christmas rush
A few people wearing layers sort through art items on tables.
Artists, volunteers reimagine downtown space for Evanston Made holiday pop-up
A black refrigerator and pantry under a small yellow roof on the sidewalk outside of Soul & Smoke.
Local chefs donate meals to Soul Fridge during holiday season
More in City Council
City Council questioned city staff about the proposed budget on Monday but ultimately tabled the decision to Dec. 11. The council later approved a complete ban on flavored tobacco sales, which will go into effect April 1.
Evanston bans flavored tobacco sales, approves utility rate hike
Mondays approval of the Ryan Field ordinances follows months of tension between the city, its residents and the University.
City Council approves NU Ryan Field rebuild plan after months of debate
Black outdoor sign with white lettering signaling the Civic Center.
City Council introduces lower budget after staff reduces Capital Improvement Program
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. Mondays 6-2 vote tabled the ordinances on Ryan Field one day after Northwestern put forward an expanded proposal for its memorandum of understanding with Evanston.
City Council tables Rebuild Ryan Field approval, introduces 2024 budget
Everything Evanston: City Council prepares to vote on Rebuild Ryan Field ordinances
Everything Evanston: City Council prepares to vote on Rebuild Ryan Field ordinances
A photo of the exterior of the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center.
The Daily Explains: What’s in Evanston’s proposed 2024 budget?
More in Latest Stories
A player in a black jersey dribbles a basketball around a player in a white jersey.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern upsets No.1 Purdue 92-88 in overtime
Senior guard Ty Berry, senior center Matthew Nicholson and sophomore forward Nick Martinelli get set on defense. Martinelli poured in a career-high 22 points while Berry added 16 in Northwesterns 91-59 win over Detroit Mercy.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 91, Detroit Mercy 59
Junior guard Hailey Weaver drives baseline. Weaver tallied nine points, two rebounds and two assists in Northwesterns 71-58 loss to Maryland.
Rapid Recap: Maryland 71, Northwestern 58
A player in a white jersey holds a basketball and attempts to dodge a player in a black and red jersey.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Northern Illinois 89-67
Senior offensive lineman Ben Wrather, and wide receivers senior Bryce Kirtz and sixth-year Cam Johnson celebrate against Purdue. The ‘Cats will be taking their talents out west on December 23rd to face Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Football: Northwestern clinches Las Vegas Bowl, will face Utah on December 23rd
Sophomore guard Caroline Lau. Lau notched 11 points and five assists in Northwesterns 82-58 loss to Georgetown Sunday.
Rapid Recap: Georgetown 82, Northwestern 58
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in