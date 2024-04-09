Men’s Golf: Northwestern finishes in third for second consecutive tournament

In a final-round climb, Northwestern secured a share of third place at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial Tuesday, notching its second consecutive top-three finish.

After making a similar late-tournament push to capture third at late March’s Duck Invitational, coach David Inglis’ squad enjoyed strong performances from the team’s fourth and fifth seeds.

Sophomore Ethan Tseng, who tied for third place with a 7-under 206, paced the team. The tournament marked Tseng’s third top-five performance this season after earning first and fourth-place results during the fall slate.

Junior Cameron Adam stood close behind, tying for 15th with an even-par 213. Adam collected his fifth top-15 result since last September.

Keeping with a recent trend for the Wildcats, round one started off slow. NU ended the first day tied in seventh with a 3-over 287.

After his top-three performance last time out at the Duck Invitational, sophomore Daniel Svärd faltered on day one at 7-over. His teammates picked up the slack as Tseng and sophomore Akshay Anand both hit an even-par 71.

The second round witnessed Tseng exploding onto the scene, jumping into fourth place individually with a 6-under 65 that included an eagle and four birdies. No other ’Cat came within fewer than six strokes of Tseng’s result, propelling NU to fifth place entering the final round.

Standing only one stroke off third place, the ’Cats remained consistent and shot their second straight round of 1-under play to guarantee a share of third place when it was all said and done.

Svärd — the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year — bounced back to tally a 2-under 69 with Tseng and Adam both shooting 1-under, putting NU in a three-way tie for third place with North Florida and Arkansas.

This week marked the ’Cats’ second-to-last regular season tournament as they will compete in the Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate on April 20.

