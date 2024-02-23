Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
28° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Men’s Golf: Northwestern finishes 17th in The Prestige
February 23, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern mounts effortless first-half comeback following Buie’s record-shattering shot against Michigan
February 23, 2024
S’mores on the Square brings campfire traditions to downtown Evanston
February 23, 2024
Trending Stories
1
570 Views
NU Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life discourages alleged incidents of hazing during new member season
Samantha Powers, Campus Editor • February 22, 2024
2
551 Views
Moving one block could prove a game changer for Evanston Games and Cafe
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • February 20, 2024
3
488 Views
University President Michael Schill announces new Advisory Committee on Free Expression and Institutional Speech
Samantha Powers, Campus Editor • February 20, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Men’s Golf: Northwestern finishes 17th in The Prestige

A+golfer+putts+a+ball.
Daily file photo by Esther Lim
Junior Cameron Adam putts the ball. Adam was named Big Ten Golfer of the Week in November.
Jacob Hare, Reporter
February 23, 2024

In a crowded 24-team field loaded with elite talent at The Prestige at PGA West in La Quinta, California, Northwestern found itself near the bottom of the totem pole, finishing 17th with a score of 6-over par. 

The highly decorated tournament, which spanned from Feb. 19 to the 21st, saw Texas Tech take home the hardware by a staggering 12 strokes, ending 33-under par.

While the Wildcats couldn’t achieve nearly the same team success as the Red Raiders, NU saw a few tremendous individual performances.

Among those players was graduate student James Imai, who was one of the tournament’s best players, tying with three other golfers for 11th place at the 6-under par.

The graduate student had a strong start to the tournament in the first two days, shooting consecutive 1-under rounds on the Greg Norman Course. However, in the third round, Imai really hit his stride, shooting a 4-under par — and tied for the 6th best score on the final day.

Freshman Niall Shiels-Donegan finished the tournament with a 1-under-par score in his native state of California.

Shiels-Donegan rebounded nicely from a rocky start after shooting 2-over par on the tournament’s first day. The freshman showcased his prowess in the second round, shooting 2-under par, and then followed up with another excellent outing on the third day with a score of 1-under par.

The ’Cats will look to bounce back from their rough showing on the West Coast on March 4th, when they will travel to Pinehurst, North Carolina for the two-day Wake Forest Invitational.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @JacobKHare

Related Stories:

Men’s Golf: Northwestern defeats Michigan State in match play showdown

Men’s Golf: Northwestern mounts huge comeback, captures runner-up finish at Cal Poly Invitational

Men’s Golf: Sophomore Ethan Tseng earns medalist honors at Fighting Irish Classic
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg attempts a layup against Michigan Thursday.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern mounts effortless first-half comeback following Buie’s record-shattering shot against Michigan
S’mores on the Square brings campfire traditions to downtown Evanston
S’mores on the Square brings campfire traditions to downtown Evanston
Bargaining committee member Jakob Reinke said the final decision about the tentative contract is in the hands of the members.
NUGW reaches tentative contract agreement with the University, awaits full-group vote on ratification
Graduate student guard Boo Buie braces for a jumper against Michigan Thursday. Buie broke Northwestern’s all-time scoring record with 16 points versus the Wolverines.
Men’s Basketball: The Buie who’d be king: Boo Buie snaps Northwestern’s career scoring record
The sole resolution discussed at the special meeting would direct city staff to explore leases shorter than 15 years, but City Council rejected the resolution.
City Council rejects proposal to consider shorter leases for downtown civic center, sustain 15-year lease
A person in a white shirt with their hands up stands over an actor in a gray shirt and blue pants, while another actor in a white tank top watches.
‘Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really’ gives feminist rendition of cold-blooded classic
More in Men's Golf
A golfer putts a ball.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern defeats Michigan State in match play showdown
Sophomore Daniel Svärd hits the ball. Svärd tied for sixth individually at the Cal Poly Invitational earlier this week.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern mounts huge comeback, captures runner-up finish at Cal Poly Invitational
Sophomore Daniel Svärd hits the ball. Northwestern placed 13th at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational this weekend.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern finishes 13th in Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational
Sophomore Ethan Tseng hits the ball. Tseng led the ‘Cats with a fourth-place individual finish at the Windon Memorial Classic.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern places sixth in Windon Memorial Classic
Senior midfielder Meg Boade. Boade has four goals and nine assists for Northwestern so far this season.
Fall Sports Roundup: Northwestern’s soccer and field hockey programs off to rapid start
Sophomore Daniel Svärd hits the ball. Svärd was named the 2023 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, the sixth individual to do so in program history.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern looks for redemption after NCAA Regional heartbreak
More in Sports
Boo Buie celebrates against Michigan Thursday. Buie broke the programs all-time scoring record in the win over the Wolverines.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 76, Michigan 62
Senior Jennifer Cai prepares to putt the ball. Cai — a 2022 All-Big Ten First Team selection — tied for 39th place in the Moon Golf Invitational hitting a 2-over 74 in each of her three rounds.
Women’s Golf: Northwestern makes late-round comeback to place third at Moon Golf Invitational
Junior midfielder Emerson Bohlig carries the ball upfield against Marquette Monday. Bohlig scored a goal and corralled five draw controls at Colorado Thursday.
Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern overpowers No. 20 Colorado in 19-14 road victory
Northwestern’s attack celebrates a goal against Marquette Monday. The ‘Cats will face No. 20 Colorado in Boulder Thursday.
Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern readies for road clash against No. 20 Colorado
Entering Thursday’s contest against Michigan, Boo Buie is on the cusp of program history.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern looks to continue winning ways against Michigan, Buie approaches history
Graduate student guard Maggie Pina shoots a three-pointer.
Rapid Recap: Nebraska 75, Northwestern 50
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in