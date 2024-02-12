Men’s Golf: Northwestern defeats Michigan State in match play showdown

Northwestern entered the new year fresh off of a string of successful fall tournaments that amounted to two runner-up finishes and an additional top-five result.

Continuing their impressive run, the Wildcats handily defeated Michigan State in the Matches at Mountain Lake in Lake Wales, Fla., their final dual match before spring tournaments.

NU won with an overall score of 8.5-3.5, gaining a 5.5-2.5 advantage in single matches and 3-1 in foursomes.

Sophomore Daniel Svärd posted NU’s best 18-hole score of the day with five-under 65. The reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year and 2023 Big Ten medalist failed to pull away with an individual win, however, splitting a point with his opponent after they each won five holes.

Among the five ’Cats who came away with individual wins, junior Cameron Adam impressed. Adam, who was named Big Ten Golfer of the Week back in November, handed in a four-under 66 and accumulated a four-hole advantage over his match play foe.

Senior Chris Zhang was the only other ’Cat to finish at or below par, earning a point after hitting an even-par 70, good for a two-hole individual victory.

NU will return to the links in a little over a week for its first tournament of the year, The Prestige at PGA West.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lucaskim_15

Related Stories:

— Men’s Golf: Northwestern mounts huge comeback, captures runner-up finish at Cal Poly Invitational

— Men’s Golf: Northwestern finishes 13th in Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational

— Men’s Golf: Northwestern places sixth in Windon Memorial Classic