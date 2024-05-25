Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Kelly Amonte Hiller reaches final hurdle on path to historic milestone
May 26, 2024
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern prepares for repeat national championship matchup with No. 2 Boston College
May 25, 2024
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern’s ‘Smithsters’ form key draw circle tandem
May 25, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2874 Views
University President Michael Schill testifies before House Committee on Education
Beatrice Villaflor and Jacob WendlerMay 23, 2024
2
2139 Views
Descendants of Evanston residents file federal class action suit against reparations program
William Tong, City Editor • May 24, 2024
3
1498 Views
University President Michael Schill tried to walk a thin line in his remarks before congress. He still faces dissatisfaction from dueling camps.
Samantha Powers and Jacob WendlerMay 24, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern prepares for repeat national championship matchup with No. 2 Boston College

Northwestern+celebrates+a+goal+against+Florida+on+Friday.+The+Wildcats+booked+a+second+consecutive+national+title+game+against+No.+2+Boston+College+with+their+15-11+win.
Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern celebrates a goal against Florida on Friday. The Wildcats booked a second consecutive national title game against No. 2 Boston College with their 15-11 win.
Jake Epstein, Print Managing Editor
May 25, 2024

CARY, N.C. — Following a season of remarkable rises, stunning upsets and scintillating superstar showcases, the two teams widely considered the foremost national title contenders during the preseason ultimately reached a Sunday rematch in WakeMed Soccer Park.

Placed on opposite ends of the bracket, No. 1 Northwestern and No. 2 Boston College passed their preliminary NCAA tournament tests — but the most important one remains ahead at 11 a.m. CDT.

Although the Wildcats (18-2, 5-1 Big Ten) and the Eagles (19-3, 7-2 ACC) both suffered slight hiccups during their roads to Championship Sunday, both groups took home their respective conference tournament titles and landed coveted first-round byes.

Boston College downed Princeton and Michigan, booking a Final Four rematch with No. 3 Syracuse on Friday. The Eagles captured their seventh consecutive victory over the Orange behind a dominant defensive display. The 10-7 result marked Syracuse’s lowest scoring output of the season.

After steamrolling through Denver and Penn, coach Kelly Amonte Hiller’s team fought an upset-minded, unseeded Florida squad to a 15-11 win, securing a place in its second consecutive title bout.

Boston College coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein is no stranger to the stage, having qualified for the past seven national championships — though the Eagles have come up short in all but one. 

Ahead of the 2024 campaign’s ultimate clash, here are a few storylines to catch up on.

The last dance for a golden generation

NU’s departing class of seniors and graduate students have left a boundless impact on Amonte Hiller’s program, fueling a resurgence to the game’s peak in 2023. 

Graduate student attackers Izzy Scane and Erin Coykendall have headlined the team’s offense for a half-decade, while senior defenders Kendall Halpern and Carleigh Mahoney — alongside graduate student defenders Jane Hansen and Hannah Gillespie  — have formed defensive mainstays during the past few seasons.

Transfer portal additions in graduate student goalkeeper Molly Laliberty, graduate student midfielder Lindsey Frank and graduate student attacker Mary Schumar will also play their final games for the ’Cats this Sunday.

Once the final horn sounds, Amonte Hiller’s program will have reached the end of an era. Some — like Coykendall and Scane — will likely play at the professional level. But for others, the championship will be one last hurrah in organized lacrosse.

Regardless of the outcome, those suiting up one final time have already penned remarkable chapters during their time in Evanston. However, becoming the first team to win consecutive national titles since Maryland in 2014 and 2015 would certainly mark a tremendous bookend.

A matchup of potent attacks

NU and Boston College boast some of the nation’s premier attackers, who can convert a mere sliver of space into a sure-fire score. 

Scane, Coykendall and sophomore attacker Madison Taylor’s attacking acumen speaks for itself, as the trio have combined for 314 points this season. Scane is just three goals away from overtaking Loyola-Maryland attacker Chase Boyle’s Division I-high 85 goals, while Taylor is seven points behind Florida attacker Maggi Hall’s 119-point national highmark.

Behind attacker Rachel Clark’s 95 points, the new-look Eagle attack packs plenty of ammunition. Attacker McKenna Davis operates as the group’s primary feeder, compiling 68 assists in 22 starts. A marquee portal grab out of Florida, attacker Emma LoPinto has lived up to her billing with highlight-reel behind-the-back goals and 83 points.

With five players tallying at least 40 goals this season, Walker-Weinstein has an array of dynamic performers at her disposal. If Boston College is to elude its recent woes against the ’Cats, the attack must be fiercely fitted for a firestorm.

Smith show takes center stage in the draw circle

Junior midfielder Samantha Smith has bossed the draw circle in the postseason, winning the possession battle in all three of her NCAA tournament appearances. Fresh off an eight draw control outing against the Gators, Smith’s confidence appears sky-high.

The Mill Valley, California, native has pulled down 107 draws this season — following up on a First-Team All-Big Ten campaign in 2023 when she corralled 121 draw controls.

The Eagles had trouble countering Syracuse’s Kate Mashewske in Friday’s matchup as the Orange pulled down 15 of the game’s 20 draws. However, Boston College midfielder Ryan Smith boasts significant experience in the draw circle and her fellow midfielder Cassidy Weeks proves another potential threat.

Both Amonte Hiller’s and Walker-Weinstein’s squads have found ways to win without commanding the draw, but in a battle of stout defenses and efficient attacks, every possession can hold monumental significance.

The brawl between the cage

Laliberty and Eagle goalkeeper Shea Dolce will embark on their fourth career head-to-head matchup. Laliberty has gotten the better of Dolce in all three previous games.

The two keepers stand at opposite ends of their college careers. Laliberty will line up for her final collegiate game, looking to end a six-year journey with a second national title. For Dolce, there will be plenty more college contests down the road — but the sophomore superstar will look to learn from last season’s championship game and flip her team’s result.

Both netminders nabbed double-digit saves in the Final Four, with Laliberty tallying 10 saves and Dolce racking up a pivotal 12-save showing. In a showdown of two of the nation’s premier goalies, plenty of top-drawer saves could be on display.

The bottom line

Two experienced, highly-skilled and national championship-worthy teams will duke it out Sunday afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the high 80s. There’s only so much that stats, resumes and trends can capture. 

The true test lies in WakeMed Soccer Park, where one team will cut down the nets, while the other will reckon with the fate of nearing so close to an end goal — but faltering at the finish line. 

A season which began more than 100 days ago will reach its conclusion. Months of grueling work and preparation built the foundation for this moment. It’s time for one group to seize it.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:

Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern’s Lindsey Frank ‘cherishing every moment’ ahead of national title game

Lacrosse: ‘You’re more than just an athlete’: Argentieri, Johnson promote mental health awareness for student-athletes

Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern fends off Florida 15-11, advances to second consecutive national title game

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Lacrosse
Left: Samantha Smith celebrates after scoring a goal against Florida Friday. Right: Madison Smith in the postgame handshake line following Northwesterns win over Florida Friday.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern’s ‘Smithsters’ form key draw circle tandem
Graduate student midfielder Lindsey Frank looks to bury a shot against Florida in Friday’s Final Four victory. Frank has scored seven goals in her past two games.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern’s Lindsey Frank ‘cherishing every moment’ ahead of national title game
Senior midfielder Hannah Johnson hugs sophomore goaltender Fran Argentieri during Johnson’s Senior Night.
Lacrosse: ‘You’re more than just an athlete’: Argentieri, Johnson promote mental health awareness for student-athletes
Graduate student midfielder Lindsey Frank celebrates after scoring a goal Friday against Florida. Frank had a hat trick as Northwestern advanced to the national championship.
Captured: No. 1 Northwestern punches ticket to national title game
Sophomore attacker Madison Taylor buries one of her team-high five goals against Florida Friday. Taylor has scored at least five points in all three of Northwesterns NCAA tournament games.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern fends off Florida 15-11, advances to second consecutive national title game
Graduate student attackers Izzy Scane and Erin Coykendall hug during their second-round victory over Denver.
Lacrosse: Breaking down No. 1 Northwestern, Florida’s key figures
More in Latest Stories
Schill addressed issues of antisemitism and free speech at a Thursday morning hearing hosted by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.
NU SJP, JVP, Divestment Coalition release statement on University President Michael Schill's congressional testimony
Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah) displays a check for $600 million to Northwestern from “Qatar-related sources.” The Qatar Foundation, which fully funds NU’S Doha campus, said it doesn’t attempt to influence University decisions after University President Michael Schill’s Thursday congressional hearing.
Qatar Foundation denies influencing NU decisions after Congressional hearing
Schill defended his decision to negotiate with pro-Palestinian activists and emphasized his commitment to free speech and student safety Thursday morning.
University President Michael Schill tried to walk a thin line in his remarks before congress. He still faces dissatisfaction from dueling camps.
A pair of hands with money falling around.
Descendants of Evanston residents file federal class action suit against reparations program
three paintings of buildings
Evanston Made to celebrate 10th anniversary in June with new art exhibit
In Spring Quarter, Greenwell showed a preview of the documentary to students at a South Area residential event.
‘Hearing Silences’ highlights experiences of Black female faculty at Northwestern
More in Sports
Junior Lauryn Nguyen follows through on her swing. Nguyen, a two-time All-Big Ten First Team honoree, finished tied for 39th Monday.
Women’s Golf: Northwestern struggles in final round, ties for 11th at NCAA Championships
In a battle of former ALC rivals, No. 1 Northwestern and Florida will meet for the first time since 2014 Friday.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern prepares for Florida Final Four fight
Freshman outfielder Jackson Freeman swings at a pitch during a game earlier this season. Freeman had five RBIs on the weekend, homering twice.
Baseball: Northwestern’s season concludes with series loss to Minnesota
Freshman pitcher Riley Grudzielanek pitches the ball. Grudzielanek pitched in each of Northwestern’s four games at the NCAA regional in Austin, Texas.
Softball: Northwestern ends season with two losses to No. 1 Texas in NCAA tournament
Sophomore outfielder Kansas Robinson prepares for an at-bat. Robinson had two hits and two RBIs in Northwestern’s win over Saint Francis (PA).
Softball: Northwestern beats Saint Francis (PA) in opening NCAA Tournament game
Graduate student attacker Erin Coykendall celebrates after a goal against Penn Thursday night. Coykendall scored 11 points in the quarterfinal victory over the Quakers.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern trounces No. 8 Penn 20-7, advances to fifth consecutive Final Four
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in