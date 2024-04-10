Football: Northwestern to play ‘majority’ of 2024, 2025 home games at enhanced Martin Stadium

Northwestern football will play a “majority” of its 2024 and 2025 home games at a temporarily modified Martin Stadium, according to a Wednesday afternoon news release.

NU made the announcement nearly two weeks after requesting a city analysis to expand the lakefront stadium — which hosts the University’s lacrosse and soccer teams — to accommodate up to 15,000 spectators while construction continues on a new Ryan Field.

“I am thrilled that we could make this happen,” University President Michael Schill wrote in the release. “It’s truly a win for our community. In addition to creating a wonderful fan experience in the lead-up to the opening of Ryan Field, hosting games on campus will reduce the travel burdens for our student-athletes and fans and will make games much more accessible.”

Martin Stadium, situated on the Lake Michigan waterfront, is set to undergo a temporary enhancement that will increase seating capacity to a size “significantly less” than that of both the old and new Ryan Field, according to the release.

NU also announced that the lacrosse, women’s soccer and men’s soccer teams will continue using the facility for home games. The reigning conference championship-winning field hockey squad will continue playing on the neighboring Lakeside Field.

To make the modifications, the University announced it joined forces with event company InProduction — which provides temporary seating, staging and structures for events across the country. In the past, InProduction designed and built seating for the PGA Tour Waste Management Open in Phoenix, NFL Draft in Kansas City and Kentucky Derby.

Construction on the stadium will begin this summer, and the facility will remain in use through the 2025 season.

Email: [email protected]

X: @lucaskim_15

Email: [email protected]

X: @HenryFrieman

